Teenager, 18, taken to hospital following assault in Inverurie

An 18-year-old was taken to hospital after being assaulted in an Inverurie park.

Police are appealing for information following a serious assault of a man at Kellands Park in the Aberdeenshire town.

The incident happened between 9pm and 10pm on Friday, August 5.

An 18-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the incident.

Constable Alieen Stone from Fraserburgh police station said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the assault or has any information that might help us with our inquiries to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information can contact officers via 101 quoting incident number 3795 of August 5.”