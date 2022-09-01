Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in ‘once in a lifetime’ community buyout ballot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People living in the Bays of Harris Estate have been told they can deliver “meaningful change” as they receive ballot papers for a community buyout.

The estate owners, the Surrey-based Hitchcock family, say they will consider selling if a decisive majority vote for a buyout.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, which is holding the ballot, will reveal the outcome on September 14.

Ahead of the vote, residents are being urged to take part and determine the future of the 27,000-acre estate.

An important moment

In an open letter, the Bays of Harris Steering Group said: “This is an important moment in determining the future sustainability of the Bays of Harris Estate and of the community that lives within it.

“We therefore encourage all eligible voters to participate in the ballot to ensure that your voices are heard in shaping that future.”

A feasibility study shows that community ownership of the estate, which had an annual income of £84,283 in 2021, is financially viable.

A five-year business plan listed key priorities including affordable housing to help reverse decades of depopulation and creating business units.

Who votes and what happens now?

Residents living on the estate and on the electors’ roll, along with crofting stakeholders, can vote.

If they decide on a buyout, a community trust will be created to negotiate a price with the estate owners.

It can then apply for funding from the Scottish Land Fund, which can provide grants up to £1 million.

A buyout in the Bays of Harris would add to the significant community ownership in the Outer Hebrides.

More than 50% of the islands are now in community hands, with over 70% of people living on community-owned land.

Many see more community ownership as a way of helping reverse decades of depopulation.

Harris has seen population decline for generations, falling from 5,449 in 1911 to 2,054 in 2011.

Numbers living on the estate fell by 3% from 2001 to 2011, compared to a 4.6% increase across Scotland.

According to National Records of Scotland statistics, the islands lost 18% of its people since 1981 and 4% since 2011.

A Highlands and Islands Convention report also predicted a drop of 14% by 2041.

Is it good for the estate?

Stòras Uibhist, the community owner of the 93,000-acre South Uist Estate that includes Eriskay, South Uist and parts of Benbecula, supports a buyout.

It says over the last 25 years there has been a new dynamic to people’s connection to the land in the Outer Hebrides.

A common theme among community-owned estates is that they have provided a platform to develop communities and address challenges, it says.

Storas Uibhist CEO Darren Taylor says: “We undoubtedly face a number of challenges to address the predicted demographic changes that will place a heavier demand on service and communities.

“The people of the Bays of Harris now have the opportunity to join the vibrant community land sector and look to the future with optimism and ability to deliver meaningful change for their community and generations to come.

“The development of housing, business units and crofting can form part of the solution to address the challenges faced by communities.”

Mr Taylor, who is also chairman of Community Land Outer Hebrides, added: “We would be overjoyed to see people of the Bays of Harris take hold of this opportunity and grow in strength as they develop their own approaches to the challenges we face as island communities.”

A ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’

Ailsa Raeburn, chair of Community Land Scotland, says community ownership can deliver multiple local economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits.

She said community-owned estates, including North and West Harris, Galson, Pairc and Carloway, have helped unlock significant development opportunities and take a leading role in shaping their own futures.

“The forthcoming ballot offers the community of the Bays of Harris Estate an opportunity to do the same.”

Councillor Donald Crichton, chairman of the Comhairle’s sustainable development committee, said it is a “once in a lifetime” opportunity for estate residents to have their say on taking control of their future.

“The Comhairle stands ready to support a buyout of the Bays of Harris Estate, should the community provide a mandate for that to be pursued.”

