Home Business Farming

North-east produce secret to success for Mackie’s as fruity ice cream sales double

By Struan Nimmo
September 1, 2022, 9:00 am
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.

Sourcing fruit from Scottish farms has helped one of Scotland’s favourite ice cream brands record a 95% increase in the sales of its fruit-based products, resulting in a record-breaking summer for the firm.

Aberdeenshire family-run business Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled sales on last year for its fruity ice creams including Strawberry Swirl, Raspberry Ripple and White Chocolate and Raspberry.

Mackie’s attributes this huge spike to having brought its fruit-sauce production onsite.

Instead of purchasing in fruit sauces, Mackie’s now buys in Scottish whole fruit from Aberdeenshire’s Castleton Farm and makes all of its sauces and compotes itself on the family farm.

Castleton Farm Shop in Laurencekirk
Castleton Farm Shop in Laurencekirk grows soft fruits including Scottish blueberries.

It is estimated that this year alone, Mackie’s has used 23.5 tonnes of Scottish fruit provided by Castleton Farm – already surpassing its overall totals for 2020 (3.2 tonnes) and 2021 (17.2 tonnes) combined.

The production of fruit products has contributed to Mackie’s overall summer sales growth of 8% on 2021.

Stuart Common, sales and marketing director, said: “Despite ongoing economic challenges, consumers have continued to reach for affordable, luxury ice cream products for a little lift or cool down in the summer heat.

“We’re now selling more fruit-based products than ever before, which is a brilliant milestone and testament to our hard-working team.

Castleton Farm boosts Mackie’s with partnership

“This milestone also celebrates our partnership with fellow Aberdeenshire brand, Castleton Farm.

“We’re delighted to be working collaboratively and shedding a light on some of the amazing produce coming out of the north-east.”

Scotland’s soft fruit is famed for its flavour as the temperate climate allows the berries to ripen slowly, creating a particularly sweet flavour.

Stuart Common, Sales Director at Mackie’s of Scotland.

Stuart added: “It has long been our ambition to grow across the UK. We have a dedicated following of superb customers in Scotland, and we are seeing that being replicated south of the border.

“There are a lot of exciting ideas in the pipeline for Mackie’s, and we cannot wait to share them with consumers in the near future.”

It comes after Mackie’s has jumped from sixth to fifth place in Kantar Worldpanel’s top 30 chosen Scottish food brands in the country, making its first appearance in the top five.

Mackie’s of Scotland produces luxury dairy ice cream at its fifth-generation Aberdeenshire farm from “sky to scoop”, with wind and sun-powered renewable energy powering the dairy – where it makes its ice cream using fresh milk and cream from its own herd.

