Fire crews tackle major blaze at EscoBar restaurant in Inverness

Fire crews tackled a massive blaze at the Escobar Mexican restaurant in Inverness.

The alarm was raised at about 3.30pm today, with six fire crews sent to the scene.

Firefighters from Dingwall, Inverness, Nairn and Drumnadrochit were sent to EscoBar – Taqueria & Cocktails on Queensgate and immediately started evacuating locals.

Some described the “thick smoke” that was coming from the city centre bar, popular for its vast margarita menu.

A command support unit, two ambulance crews and police were also called to the incident.

A fire spokesman confirmed the whole building – including residential properties – was evacuated and nobody was hurt.

He said: “We were alerted at 3.06pm on Thursday, September 29, about a fire at a commercial four-storey property on Academy Street, Inverness.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances to the scene.

“The commercial property has been evacuated and there are no reported casualties.”

⚠️Academy Street closed ⚠️Looks like a fire at Escobar📸 Gareth McEwan Posted by What's Happening Inverness on Thursday, 29 September 2022

Plumes of smoke

Videos on social media show large plumes of smoke billowing out from the ground floor of the restaurant.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement of the property with scorch marks seen in the alley nearby on Post Office Avenue.

Firefighters were seen going into the venue with masks and extinguisher kits, while fire inspectors and police officers carried out inquiries to piece what happened.

Police said they were called to assist with traffic management and Academy Street was closed off to traffic for about two hours as crews tried to get the blaze under control.

Caroline Watson, who lives on Post Office Avenue, described the “choking” smell of smoke came through her open window.

She said: “I heard a lot of voices, panicking voices, so I went to the window and saw the staff coming out the building.

“Then I saw the smoke billowing out and thought that’s not good. Then the emergency services arrived and I managed to capture it on video before they cordoned off the area.”

The fire was extinguished at around 4.30pm, but crews remained at the scene a little bit longer to secure the building and ensure the wooden parts of the walls don’t reignite.