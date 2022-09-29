Fire crews tackle major blaze at EscoBar restaurant in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fire crews tackle major blaze at EscoBar restaurant in Inverness

By Denny Andonova and Ross Hempseed
September 29, 2022, 4:13 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 6:05 pm
Fire crews called to blaze at EscoBar Inverness on Thursday afternoon. Image: Paul Campbell
Fire crews called to blaze at EscoBar Inverness on Thursday afternoon. Image: Paul Campbell

Fire crews tackled a massive blaze at the Escobar Mexican restaurant in Inverness.

The alarm was raised at about 3.30pm today, with six fire crews sent to the scene.

Firefighters from Dingwall, Inverness, Nairn and Drumnadrochit were sent to EscoBar – Taqueria & Cocktails on Queensgate and immediately started evacuating locals.

Some described the “thick smoke” that was coming from the city centre bar, popular for its vast margarita menu.

Crews from Inverness, Dingwall, Nairn and Drumnadrochit attended the blaze. Image: Paul Campbell

A command support unit, two ambulance crews and police were also called to the incident.

A fire spokesman confirmed the whole building – including residential properties – was evacuated and nobody was hurt.

He said: “We were alerted at 3.06pm on Thursday, September 29, about a fire at a commercial four-storey property on Academy Street, Inverness.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances to the scene.

“The commercial property has been evacuated and there are no reported casualties.”

⚠️Academy Street closed ⚠️Looks like a fire at Escobar📸 Gareth McEwan

Posted by What's Happening Inverness on Thursday, 29 September 2022

Plumes of smoke

Videos on social media show large plumes of smoke billowing out from the ground floor of the restaurant.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement of the property with scorch marks seen in the alley nearby on Post Office Avenue.

Firefighters were seen going into the venue with masks and extinguisher kits, while fire inspectors and police officers carried out inquiries to piece what happened.

Police said they were called to assist with traffic management and Academy Street was closed off to traffic for about two hours as crews tried to get the blaze under control.

The building was left blackened with smoke. Image: Paul Campbell.

Caroline Watson, who lives on Post Office Avenue, described the “choking” smell of smoke came through her open window.

She said: “I heard a lot of voices, panicking voices, so I went to the window and saw the staff coming out the building.

“Then I saw the smoke billowing out and thought that’s not good. Then the emergency services arrived and I managed to capture it on video before they cordoned off the area.”

The fire was extinguished at around 4.30pm, but crews remained at the scene a little bit longer to secure the building and ensure the wooden parts of the walls don’t reignite.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee and Gordon MacRae. n/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Friends and family pay tribute to Philippa Grant at her funeral .
Friends and family say farewell to Philippa Grant, countess, community activist and 'enthusiasm on…
Daniel MacIntyre of The View and Mantrap says he may have to stop selling Oban whisky. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban pub 'may have to stop selling' the town's whisky due to rising costs
Image still of Ben Larg from Martyn Robertson's surfing documentary, Ride the Wave
'Ride the Wave' documentary on record-breaking teen surfer, Ben Larg, hits cinema screens
Members of the Tighean Innse Gall team. Image: Tighean Innse Gall.
Western Isles charity awarded £165,000 to help vulnerable families this winter
UHI Inverness graduates celebrating at Eden Court. Image: UHI Inverness
IN FULL: All the graduates celebrating at UHI Inverness today
Annie Wilson. Image: UHI Inverness.
UHI Inverness Graduations: Mother-of-three juggles parenthood and studies to complete psychology degree
Susan and John Lyons. Image: UHI Inverness.
UHI Inverness Graduations: Meet the Dalcross married couple who graduated hand in hand
Sarah McCarvel and baby Louie. Image: UHI Inverness.
UHI Inverness Graduations: Sarah McCarvel welcomed new baby during studies
UHI Inverness graduation. Image: UHI Inverness.
UHI Inverness Graduations: Meet the graduates who returned to academia, studied remotely and stayed…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee and Gordon MacRae. n/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Brewdog ellon
Brewdog served with HSE improvement notice following three safety breaches
Melissa and Mark Hamilton are fundraising for St Andrew’s Children’s Society. Image: Melissa Hamilton.
'They helped us form a forever family': Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for…
Jack Sanders (14) heads in the winner for Kilmarnock against Ayr United last season. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers add defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock
mobile speed camera
Driver caught doing 100mph was one of 500 flouting Drumoak's 30mph zone
nuffield health aberdeen
Nuffield Health to close all spa pools due to 'considerable' rise in energy prices

Editor's Picks