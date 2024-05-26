Hillwalker reported missing on Isle of Rum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hillwalker reported missing on Isle of Rum

Mary Molloy, 68, was last seen hillwalking on the Isle of Rum on Saturday afternoon.

By Ross Hempseed
Mary Molloy. Image: Police Scotland.
Mary Molloy. Image: Police Scotland.

A woman has been reported missing on the Isle of Rum after she went hillwalking yesterday.

Mary Molloy, 68, was last seen walking in the area between Trollabhal’ and ‘Bealach an Ehuarain’ around 2.30pm on Saturday, May 25.

She was then in contact with family around 6.30pm, however, it is unknown where she was at that time.

It’s thought Mary was trying to make her way back to the Dibidil area and may have become disorientated.

A large search party made up of police and coastguard have been searching over the weekend and are due to continue searching on Monday.

Police are increasingly concerned for her welfare and are asking to public to help find her.

Police concerned for her welfare

She is described as around 5ft 8ins tall, of average build with long grey hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing a turquoise waterproof jacket, red trousers, brown walking boots, blue hat and red gloves. She was also carrying a grey rucksack.

Inspector Phoebe McDaid said: “Mary is a keen hillwalker but from what we’ve been told she may have become disorientated and failed to follow her planned route.

“We have specialist resources, including mountain rescue teams, helicopter and search dogs, in the area but we also need the public’s help with information.

“I’d appeal to anyone who was on Rum yesterday and thinks they may have seen someone matching her description to come forward. Also, anyone who may have known Mary’s intended route or areas she was keen to visit it urged to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3149 of 25 May.

