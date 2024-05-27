Four firefighters taken to hospital after NC500 crash

Four firefighters were taken to hospital following a crash on the NC500 route last night.

Police and emergency services were called to the A890 at Attadale House following a collision between a van and a fire engine around 7.40pm on Sunday, 27 May.

The road was closed for several hours but partially reopened this morning.

One firefighter remains at Raigmore Hospital while the other three have been discharged.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Sunday, 27 May, 2024, we received a report of a crash involving a van and a fire engine on the A890 at Attadale House.

“Four fire fighters were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment. Three were later discharged. The driver of the van suffered minor injuries.

“The road has now partially opened under convoy and will close periodically to allow for vehicle recovery.”