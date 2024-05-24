Man, 61, who died in motorcycle crash near Loch Assynt named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man, 61, who died in motorcycle crash near Loch Assynt named

Another man remains in hospital in a "serious but stable condition" after Wednesday's crash.

By Chris Cromar
Jeremy Weekes.
Jeremy Weekes died in Wednesday's crash. Image: Police Scotland.

A motorcyclist who died following a crash on the A837 near Loch Assynt in the Highlands has been named as 61-year-old Jeremy Weekes.

The incident happened at around 11.05am on Wednesday and involved a black BMW GS1250 motorbike and a black Honda VFR motorbike.

Emergency services attended, however the rider of the BMW – Mr Weekes from Cornwall – died at the scene.

Emergency services at A837.
The crash happened on Wednesday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

His family has asked for privacy at this time.

The rider of the Honda, a 60-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Police: ‘Inquiries are ongoing’

Sergeant Calum MacAulay of Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Weekes at what is a very difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone who can assist and who has not yet spoken to officers is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1207 of Wednesday, May 22.”

