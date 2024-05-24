Man, 61, who died in motorcycle crash near Loch Assynt named

A motorcyclist who died following a crash on the A837 near Loch Assynt in the Highlands has been named as 61-year-old Jeremy Weekes.

The incident happened at around 11.05am on Wednesday and involved a black BMW GS1250 motorbike and a black Honda VFR motorbike.

Emergency services attended, however the rider of the BMW – Mr Weekes from Cornwall – died at the scene.

His family has asked for privacy at this time.

The rider of the Honda, a 60-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Police: ‘Inquiries are ongoing’

Sergeant Calum MacAulay of Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Weekes at what is a very difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone who can assist and who has not yet spoken to officers is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1207 of Wednesday, May 22.”