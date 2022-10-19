Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Harris student is adding another trophy to her cabinet after taking first place at the Mod in Perth.

Ellie Johnson, from Tarbert, claimed victory in the girls traditional solo singing event for ages 16 to 18.

She was presented with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy at Perth Concert Hall.

Ellie, 16, admits she was nervous ahead of the competition and was pleasantly surprised when she won.

She said: “I thought I was one of the youngest ones there so I was a bit apprehensive about going in so I was really surprised.

“I enjoyed being back at the Mod and with the choirs as we didn’t have that last so it was nice to be here with everyone. It makes a big difference.

“It was a really nice atmosphere; It was a nice competition.”

At the 2019 Mod in Perth, the S5 student of Sir E Scott School won the An Comunn Gaidhealach Silver Pendant.

She has been competing at the Mod since her early days of primary school.

Another win for multi-talented Highlander

Meanwhile Laura Robertson won a host of trophies in Perth.

The 17-year-old, from Fort William, took first place in the girls 16-18 open solo singing competition.

Her performances earned her the Highland Society of London Trophy as well as the Meryl Mae Stewart Memorial Trophy and Turriff Trophy after earning the highest marks.

On Saturday, Laura came in second in the 16-18 pibroch piping competition.

Her mum Moira Robertson said: “I am delighted for her. She started speaking Gaelic at the age of three and she has gone right through Gaelic medium.

“We’ve always said that the children would go to Gaelic school. I have Gaelic on my side (of the family) and Iain’s side so we put her to the Gaelic medium.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to her Gaelic and music tutors.”