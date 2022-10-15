Dumfries teen proud to take home first place

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 16-year-old piper from Dumfries says he’s proud to be taking home first place from the Mod as he follows in his ancestors’ footsteps.

Gregor Grierson secured the W.G.G Wilson Trophy and the An Comunn Gaidhealach prize after putting on a stellar performance in the 16-18 pibroch piping competition.

The teen competed against seven fellow competitors before being crowned the winner at North Inch Community Campus.

Laura Robertson, 17, from Fort William secured second place with 16-year-old Logie Johnston from Mull taking home third place.

Speaking about his win, the 16-year-old said: “I’m just really happy.

“That’s my first time playing that tune in the competition so I am really relieved to get through it and make a good job of it. Really happy with how my pipes are sounding.”

The fifth year Dumfries High School student began playing the pipes just six years ago.

He previously competed at the Mod in a chanter competition.

He says playing the pipes gives him a chance to focus.

“When I am playing my pipes, I forget about everything that is going on with school work and things,” Gregor added.

“I just get in my own little zone and think about my music. I just forget about everything and focus on my piping.”

‘It has been in the family for generations’

The Dumfries teen explains how his love for music transpired by listening to his father Euan Grierson play the pipes.

The pair play together in the Police Scotland and Federation Pipe Band.

Gregor said: “My dad would play in Grade one and played in solo pipe bands for a long time so I would always hear him in the house teaching people. It was always a thing I wanted to do.

“It has been in the family for generations, with my dad and my great grandad. I’ve still got my great grandad’s pipes that he played in the Burma Campaign in World War Two.”

A proud Mr Grierson added: “I’m just delighted for him. He has been practicing hard.”