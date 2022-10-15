Dumfries teen proud to take home first place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dumfries teen proud to take home first place

By Michelle Henderson
October 15, 2022, 6:33 pm Updated: October 15, 2022, 6:36 pm
Gregor Grierson of Dumfries with the W.G.G.Wilson trophy for Pibroch in the 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Gregor Grierson of Dumfries with the W.G.G.Wilson trophy for Pibroch in the 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A 16-year-old piper from Dumfries says he’s proud to be taking home first place from the Mod as he follows in his ancestors’ footsteps.

Gregor Grierson secured the W.G.G Wilson Trophy and the An Comunn Gaidhealach prize after putting on a stellar performance in the 16-18 pibroch piping competition.

The teen competed against seven fellow competitors before being crowned the winner at North Inch Community Campus.

Laura Robertson, 17, from Fort William secured second place with 16-year-old Logie Johnston from Mull taking home third place.

Speaking about his win, the 16-year-old said: “I’m just really happy.

“That’s my first time playing that tune in the competition so I am really relieved to get through it and make a good job of it. Really happy with how my pipes are sounding.”

The fifth year Dumfries High School student began playing the pipes just six years ago.

He previously competed at the Mod in a chanter competition.

He says playing the pipes gives him a chance to focus.

Gregor Grierson pictured here with third place winner Logie Johnston from Mull (Left) and Laura Robertson from Fort William who claimed second place. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“When I am playing my pipes, I forget about everything that is going on with school work and things,” Gregor added.

“I just get in my own little zone and think about my music. I just forget about everything and focus on my piping.”

‘It has been in the family for generations’

The Dumfries teen explains how his love for music transpired by listening to his father Euan Grierson play the pipes.

The pair play together in the Police Scotland and Federation Pipe Band.

Gregor said: “My dad would play in Grade one and played in solo pipe bands for a long time so I would always hear him in the house teaching people. It was always a thing I wanted to do.

“It has been in the family for generations, with my dad and my great grandad. I’ve still got my great grandad’s pipes that he played in the Burma Campaign in World War Two.”

A proud Mr Grierson added: “I’m just delighted for him. He has been practicing hard.”

Tags

Conversation

