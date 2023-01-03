Map shows the scale of fatal crashes in the Highlands and Islands in the last decade

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 240 people have died on roads across the north of Scotland in the last decade.

Police Scotland records show 242 people have died at the scene of or as a result of a crash on roads in the Highlands and Islands Police Division between January 2012 and the end of October 2022.

Figures obtained by the P&J show the largest number of crashes occurred in 2022, when 29 people died in 22 crashes in the first 10 months of the year.

In 2015 and 2017, each fatal collision killed one person, but every other year there were more fatalities than crashes.

The number of fatal collisions decreased during the pandemic with less people out driving, with 16 crashes recorded in both 2020 and 2021.

Our interactive map shows the location of every fatal crash in the last decade. You can zoom in and pause the map.

From this map, it can be seen that a large number of fatal collisions happened on the A9 from its starting point in the Highlands right up north to Thurso.

In 2022, 13 people died on the stretch of the A9 between Perth and Inverness alone, fuelling more calls to dual the road.

Multiple fatal crashes also appear to have happened around Inverness, Loch Ness, Thurso and Fort William.

In Orkney, the most crashes happened around Kirkwall and in Shetland they were more frequent in the south of the mainland.

In the Western Isles, Lewis and Harris had the most fatal collisions.

