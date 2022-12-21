Alvance seek planning permission to create staff accommodation as Lochaber’s housing woes continue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The operator of Lochaber’s aluminium smelter wants to provide its own staff accommodation.

Alvance say having their own property will be a means of recruiting and retaining skilled and talented employees.

Located on the slopes of Ben Nevis, Alvance is the UK’s last aluminium smelter and one of Fort William’s largest employers.

Many businesses, big and small, have been combatting the local housing crisis in a bid to keep staff.

Some employers have resorted to reducing opening hours, whilst others have had to accommodate staff in hotels and guest rooms.

This November, Alvance submitted a planning application to The Highland Council. The application proposes 14 static caravans, an access road and parking bays.

Recruiting during Lochaber’s housing crisis is ‘challenging’

📣 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦? 𝐖𝐞’𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 –… Posted by Alvance British Aluminium on Thursday, 3 November 2022

Managing Director of Alvance, Tom Uppington, describes recruiting those with the specialist skills needed during Lochaber’s housing crisis as ‘challenging’.

Uppington explains that the creation of staff accommodation will help to ensure Alvance can attract and ‘keep the best talent’.

“We are investigating initiatives that enable new starters to find a place to live at affordable rates while they look for longer-term housing in the area,” he says.

“We continue to work with our stakeholders for sustainable solutions, so people see Lochaber is not only the best place to work, but also the best place to live.”

Lochaber Chamber of Commerce share their support

The Lochaber Chamber of Commerce conducted the Lochaber Business Housing Needs Survey in 2021.

Findings show that 80% of businesses believe the housing shortage is impacting their ability to recruit staff.

One in four offered roles do not take up the offer, with a lack of housing in the area reportedly one of the most recorded reasons.

The Lochaber Chamber has shared their support to Alvance’s planning application, stating the action is ‘precisely’ what is required to “take forward the 2040 vision”.

In their open letter, Lochaber Chamber CEO Frazer Coupland shares he is ‘delighted’ to see local businesses taking positive steps.

Coupland says he hopes “that this project can receive planning permission urgently and thus encourage this important investment.”