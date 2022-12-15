Outlander star backs film and television education in Inverness and Shetland schools

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Outlander’s Sam Heughan has backed a move to add film and television to the curriculum of schools in Inverness and Shetland.

Pupils will be given the opportunity to study film and television production and create their own films as Screen Scotland tests out this new curriculum.

Schools being given this opportunity includes Muirtown Primary and Charleston Academy in Inverness and Brae School in Shetland.

‘Seeing Scotland’s diverse culture represented’

Sam Heughan who plays the starring role of Jamie Fraser in Highland drama-series Outlander praised the decision.

He said: “Film and Screen storytelling is at the centre of developing a child’s imagination, a way for communities to represent their identity and individuals to connect with others.

“I wholly support a new curriculum that focuses on this art from, giving children and young adults a voice through film and screen.

“I look forward to seeing Scotland’s diverse and rich culture and heritage represented on screen by the next generation of filmmakers and storytellers.”

The Outlander series also had a positive impact on tourism as locations the series was filmed in saw a 67% increase in visitors since its launch.

‘Make it as accessible as writing a story’

David Smith, director of Screen Scotland said: “Our aim is to widen access to film and TV as a career and a passion for people across Scotland,

“We want to develop the next generation of filmmaking talent from Scotland to be the driving force behind our sectors growth, developing and producing the films and programmes watched globally.”

Fi Milligan-Rennie, head of education- screen at Screen Scotland said: “This vision aims to put film and screen education into every school in Scotland, not as a distant academic study but as a living, breathing experience to embed understanding that as a young person you can absolutely have a career in the film and TV industry.

“We want to make sure that filmmaking is as accessible as writing a story or drawing a picture in a classroom.”