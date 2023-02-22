Private investigators join search for missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Private investigators join search for missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon

By Rita Campbell
February 22, 2023, 11:45 am
Rodrigo Falcon smiling
Rodrigo Falcon is missing from Aviemore.

Private investigators are helping to search for an Aviemore man who has been missing for more than two months.

Initial inquiries by the new team looking for Rodrigo Falcon are focused on the night he disappeared.

Rod, 33, enjoyed a night out with friends at The Vault nightclub in Grampian Road on December 11.

No trace of him has been seen since he left the club.

A poster pleading for information or sightings of Rod Falcon.

Hundreds of local people joined police and mountain rescue teams in a massive search operation for Rod.

The Argentinian national has been in Aviemore for more than eight years and is well-known in the town.

His friend and housemate Scott Fleming, 31, owns the Pine Marten Bar in Glenmore, where he works.

Scott told The Press and Journal that the private investigators from England have offered their services for free.

Private investigators begin inquiries in Aviemore

The team has started its own inquiries in Aviemore, speaking to people who were out the night he went missing and studying the police investigation.

Scott said: “They are starting from scratch going through the events of the night and appealing for information.

“The main point of the appeal is to see if there is any new information we can get.

“The phone number is anonymous. We are hoping somebody will come forward, with any information that people have not wanted to say to the police or held back.

“Police and mountain rescue did an amazing job. The police investigation is ongoing.

Rodrigo Falcon has been missing since December. Image: Sud Cj/ Facebook.

“But we really appreciate having some fresh sets of eyes on it. These guys are fully qualified private investigators. They know what they are doing. We are hoping for the best.”

Rod was in good spirits that night. It was initially believed he went to a party.

He left the club without his jacket and was seen on CCTV walking on Grampian Road in the opposite direction of home.

Rod was wearing a red jumper and jeans, heading south past the Premier Inn, and possibly walking onto the A9.

The last confirmed sighting of Rod was at 3.15am at the Premier Inn.

No trace of him has been seen since.

‘It’s hard to find somewhere new to look’

Scott said: “As far as we are aware there has not been any sign of his phone at all.

“His phone was a bit damaged and it was always needing charged. He would charge his phone at work, or wherever he was.

“The general consensus is that his phone ran out of battery when he was out.

“The private investigators will do credit checks around the UK to see if his card has been used.”

a9 crash
The A9 road near Aviemore. Image: Google Maps.

It was a cold night and police believe that footprints in the snow heading towards the A9 were Rod’s.

Searches concentrated around that area. Scott said: “We covered a massive amount of ground. It’s hard to find somewhere new to look.

“That’s one of the hardest parts of accepting it all. If he was in the immediate area we would have found something.

“Apparently if people experience hypothermia they start to feel warm and begin taking their clothes off. But there’s not a trace of anything at all.”

‘None of it makes sense’

Is it possible that Rod got into a passing vehicle? The Press and Journal asked his friend.

Scott said: “It’s a hard question to answer. None of it makes sense to me. That could be a theory.

“There is no evidence to back that up. But there is no evidence to say it didn’t happen.

“The police didn’t look into any criminal aspects of it. There is no evidence of anything untoward.

“Maybe someone saw him walking on the A9 and gave him a lift? We are hoping that anyone with any tiny piece of information will come forward.

“He has literally vanished. We are trying our hardest to find him. Any information could help. If anyone spoke to him outside The Vault, please get in touch.”

Rodrigo Falcon on the night he disappeared.

Mr Falcon’s mother travelled to Aviemore from Argentina to meet people taking part in the search.

She stayed for 10 days at Christmas. Police showed her the areas that have been covered during the search.

In a final plea of desperation, Scott said: “If Rod is out there, if he is reading this, please just come home. No one is mad at him. We miss him and love him and want him to come home.”

He added: “Thank you to everyone who has helped search so far.”

Police said inquiries are continuing.

People can contact the private investigating team anonymously on 0800 887 0111. They can text 07458 644 100 or email rod@mm.st with any information.

[[title]]

[[text]]
