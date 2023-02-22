Private investigators join search for missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Private investigators are helping to search for an Aviemore man who has been missing for more than two months.

Initial inquiries by the new team looking for Rodrigo Falcon are focused on the night he disappeared.

Rod, 33, enjoyed a night out with friends at The Vault nightclub in Grampian Road on December 11.

No trace of him has been seen since he left the club.

Hundreds of local people joined police and mountain rescue teams in a massive search operation for Rod.

The Argentinian national has been in Aviemore for more than eight years and is well-known in the town.

His friend and housemate Scott Fleming, 31, owns the Pine Marten Bar in Glenmore, where he works.

Scott told The Press and Journal that the private investigators from England have offered their services for free.

Private investigators begin inquiries in Aviemore

The team has started its own inquiries in Aviemore, speaking to people who were out the night he went missing and studying the police investigation.

Scott said: “They are starting from scratch going through the events of the night and appealing for information.

“The main point of the appeal is to see if there is any new information we can get.

“The phone number is anonymous. We are hoping somebody will come forward, with any information that people have not wanted to say to the police or held back.

“Police and mountain rescue did an amazing job. The police investigation is ongoing.

“But we really appreciate having some fresh sets of eyes on it. These guys are fully qualified private investigators. They know what they are doing. We are hoping for the best.”

Rod was in good spirits that night. It was initially believed he went to a party.

He left the club without his jacket and was seen on CCTV walking on Grampian Road in the opposite direction of home.

Rod was wearing a red jumper and jeans, heading south past the Premier Inn, and possibly walking onto the A9.

The last confirmed sighting of Rod was at 3.15am at the Premier Inn.

No trace of him has been seen since.

‘It’s hard to find somewhere new to look’

Scott said: “As far as we are aware there has not been any sign of his phone at all.

“His phone was a bit damaged and it was always needing charged. He would charge his phone at work, or wherever he was.

“The general consensus is that his phone ran out of battery when he was out.

“The private investigators will do credit checks around the UK to see if his card has been used.”

It was a cold night and police believe that footprints in the snow heading towards the A9 were Rod’s.

Searches concentrated around that area. Scott said: “We covered a massive amount of ground. It’s hard to find somewhere new to look.

“That’s one of the hardest parts of accepting it all. If he was in the immediate area we would have found something.

“Apparently if people experience hypothermia they start to feel warm and begin taking their clothes off. But there’s not a trace of anything at all.”

‘None of it makes sense’

Is it possible that Rod got into a passing vehicle? The Press and Journal asked his friend.

Scott said: “It’s a hard question to answer. None of it makes sense to me. That could be a theory.

“There is no evidence to back that up. But there is no evidence to say it didn’t happen.

“The police didn’t look into any criminal aspects of it. There is no evidence of anything untoward.

“Maybe someone saw him walking on the A9 and gave him a lift? We are hoping that anyone with any tiny piece of information will come forward.

“He has literally vanished. We are trying our hardest to find him. Any information could help. If anyone spoke to him outside The Vault, please get in touch.”

Mr Falcon’s mother travelled to Aviemore from Argentina to meet people taking part in the search.

She stayed for 10 days at Christmas. Police showed her the areas that have been covered during the search.

In a final plea of desperation, Scott said: “If Rod is out there, if he is reading this, please just come home. No one is mad at him. We miss him and love him and want him to come home.”

He added: “Thank you to everyone who has helped search so far.”

Police said inquiries are continuing.

People can contact the private investigating team anonymously on 0800 887 0111. They can text 07458 644 100 or email rod@mm.st with any information.