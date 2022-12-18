‘Rod is loved by everyone’: Villagers issue map of sightings one week on from his disappearance

A Highland community has pulled together an interactive map to help try and find missing man Rodrigo Falcon.

A week on from his disappearance from Aviemore, a friend Mhairi Longmuir, has created a map showing the last sightings of him.

Mr Falcon was reported missing after failing to return home from a night out last Saturday.

Images of Mr Falcon were captured showing him heading down Grampian Road towards the southern end of Aviemore around 3.10am on Sunday, December 11.

Posting on Facebook, friend and colleague Christine Sutherland said the map – which can be viewed here – had been created because there was “no way” he would not have been seen by others due to the route he took was along the busy A9, meaning it is likely motorists will have dash cam footage of him.

Please please share. We still haven’t found our beloved friend and colleague Posted by Sud Cj on Friday, 16 December 2022

She said: “We have put the last known sightings of Rod on CCTV, with times into a map, just in case it helps jog anyone’s memories – if you were in the area.”

Footprints in the snow

“The last CCTV was on the opposite side of the road from the Premier Inn, and the last sighting by a person was at the Kinakyle cliffs, a lit up wall, on the A9, heading south.

“His footprints in the snow then lead down, and across the field on the southern side of the junction (B9152/A9) where they then stop.

“There is no way he has travelled this distance without being seen by more people and dash cams.”

The Pine Marten Bar, Loch Morlich, also made an appeal to find their colleague, and friend.

On social media on Saturday, the team wrote: “We have been out all day retracing anywhere we think we could have walked. The police and other services are still out searching and we will not give up on you bro.

“Thank you again to our amazing community who have come together like nothing I have ever seen before.

“It speaks volumes on how much Rod is loved by everyone here and all we want is him back home with us.”

As concerns grow for missing 33-year-old Rodrigo Falcon, Police Scotland has released CCTV images of his last… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Report sightings

Chief Inspector Alasdair McLeod, south Highland area commander said : “As time goes on we are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Rodrigo. It is obvious from the response we have had that there is great concern in the community for his well-being and I would like to thank the local community for their assistance so far.

“Local officers, along with specialist officers are continuing to carry out extensive searches. We are also identifying further CCTV opportunities in the area and in particular would welcome assistance from local businesses or residents who may have private CCTV.

“As part of our inquiries, it has been established that Rodrigo was not wearing his brown woollen coat, but was seen on CCTV wearing his red jumper and baggy jeans with no coat.”

Mr Falcon is described as being 5ft 6ins, of slim build, with dark hair cut in a mullet style with a moustache and beard.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 2387 of December 11.