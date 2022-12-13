New CCTV and huge search under way in Aviemore as locals come together to look for missing man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Around 100 people have joined a search for a popular Aviemore man after he went missing following a night out during one of the coldest days of the year.

Rodrigo Falcon, 33, was last seen by friends at 2am on Sunday at The Vault nightclub on Grampian Road, as temperatures plunged below freezing.

Further sightings have been reported to police. CCTV footage of Mr Falcon walking on Grampian Road in the early hours has been passed on by Tamanna Indian restaurant.

CCTV of Rodrigo Falcon on Grampian Road in Aviemore

Concern is growing for his welfare. A yellow weather warning was in place on the morning he went missing.

Friends co-ordinating the search said a gritter driver reported seeing him at the A9 Lynwilg junction at around 5.30am.

Mr Falcon is from Argentina and has lived in Aviemore for more than eight years.

He works as a barman at the Pine Marten in Glenmore and lives in Callart Road in Aviemore.

Appeal for dashcam footage

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything or has dashcam footage of the A9 in the early hours of Sunday to get in touch.

The search is ongoing with police, helicopter, mountain rescue teams, dogs and dozens of local people taking part.

Scott Fleming, 31, owns the Pine Marten where Mr Falcon works. He is his friend and housemate.

Mr Fleming was out with him on Saturday night and said Mr Falcon left his coat in The Vault nightclub.

Later CCTV footage shows Mr Falcon walking on Grampian Road wearing a red jumper and baggy jeans. He is walking in the opposite direction from his home.

Mr Fleming said: “We are told he was spotted at the A9 by a gritter driver.

“That is what’s baffling, we live at the opposite end of Aviemore. There is nothing there. Kincraig and Kingussie are a long way away. Kincraig (closest) is about six miles away.

“I was with him at The Vault. He always likes going to parties so I didn’t think anything of it at the end of the night. I thought he had gone somewhere or gone home.

“It wasn’t until the next day when he didn’t turn up to work, we realised he was missing.”

‘Totally out of character’

Mr Falcon was due to start work at 2pm. It has been described as “totally out of character” for him not to turn up.

Owner of the Pine Marten Mr Fleming said: “He had been drinking but he wasn’t overly intoxicated. He was fine, was happy. We were having a good time. It was a regular night out, everything was normal.

“On the CCTV he was walking on the road. The reason for that is the road had been gritted. He wasn’t stumbling. The pavements were slippy. But he wasn’t falling about.

“And he has got no medical history of depression or anything like that.”

Mr Falcon is described as a “happy, fun-loving character.”

At least 100 people out looking

Mr Fleming added: “I would say at least 100 people are out today looking for him. He is so well known for being a lovely genuine person.

“He knows his way, he knows Aviemore really well.

“Having just spent a month in Argentina to see family for the first time since before lockdown, he was so happy to be back. With the snow coming, he was looking forward to go skiing.

“He has been in Aviemore for a long time and stayed in a few different houses. So he definitely knows his way around. It’s totally out of character. He always turns up for work, it doesn’t matter if he has been up most of the night.

“We have gone through everyone we can think of he could have gone to see.”

Parents are in Argentina

Mr Fleming is speaking to Mr Falcon’s parents in Argentina. He said: “They have told me to try and get as much out there as I can. There is very little they can do from Argentina.

“They are very grateful to everybody who is helping out. They are really worried but are staying hopeful that we are going to find him safe and sound.”

In Aviemore The Winking Owl, Kinrara Distillery and the Old Bridge Inn are offering hot drinks, soup and support to the search parties.

Mr Fleming continued: “Everyone knows Rod. There was me and Rod and a few other locals out. He knows 90 per cent of the people who were in there. I have messaged everyone. Nobody saw him afterwards.

“He left his jacket in the nightclub. It was unusual for him to have left his jacket.

“It is quite baffling for someone to vanish. Generally they go missing in the mountains, not walking along a street.

“The weather was really cold on Saturday night. It wasn’t snowing but the pavements were a bit slippy.

“Sunday night into Monday it was -15oC.”

Search teams are looking everywhere

He said they have looked, “Literally everywhere. Every shortcut, wooded area, back roads, back paths. Today it has been the A9 towards Kingussie.

“I’m waiting at the house in case he comes back here. We have got a big group chat with everyone who is concerned and out looking.”

Janette Cameron of Tamanna restaurant said: “I work with Rod at the Pine Marten in the mornings. This is definitely out of character. He is easy going guy, always up for a party. There are lots of people out looking for him.”

Friends have urged anyone with any information to contact police.

‘A matter of urgency’

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Rodrigo at any time since the early hours of Sunday to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“Given the current cold weather I would ask anyone with a shed or outbuilding where someone may seek shelter to check this and report anything which may be notable to us.

“I would also urge anyone who may have been driving in the Aviemore area or on the A9 around 3am on Sunday to check any dashcam footage you may have.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2387 of 11 December.”

Rodrigo Falcon is described as being 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with dark hair cut in a mullet style with a moustache and beard.

