Home News Highlands & Islands

Old shop in Fort William to be transformed into a retro arcade centre

By Shannon Morrison
February 27, 2023, 11:45 am
After sitting empty for a decade, an old shop in Fort William will be transformed into a retro arcade centre by resident Mark Mackenzie
After sitting empty for a decade, an old shop in Fort William will be transformed into a retro arcade centre by Mark Mackenzie. Image: Mark MacKenzie

An old Lochaber shop that has sat empty for a decade could be turned into a haven for gamers.

A planning application has been submitted to transform the property in the Plantation area into a retro arcade centre.

Mark MacKenzie has lived in Fort William for 13 years, and has worked in retail since the age of 16.

However, he was always tempted to try his hand at something else.

“For years I have had an inkling that I’d like to do my own thing,” explains Mark.

“Then I had a realisation that 8-bit and 16-bit games were really coming back.”

Mark fondly recalls visiting arcades throughout his childhood, as well as on holidays as an adult. “And so I thought, why not just open an arcade?”

It was then that Legend Arcade was born.

Legend Arcade will be an affordable ‘safe-space’ for kids

Although Legend Arcade will not be on the high street, Mark is confident that its location in Plantation works well.

“It’s on a bus route,” he says, “and in a residential area where there are a few Airbnbs. It will be accessible to both locals and visitors to Fort William.”

Jack the Spaniel wearing a Legend Arcade bandana, for Fort William's new retro gaming arcade, owned by Mark Mackenzie
Jack the Spaniel wears a Legend Arcade bandana. Image supplied by Mark MacKenzie

The hopes are that it would give the younger generation something fun to do, particularly during the ‘dreich’ weather Fort William is famous for.

Mark has also openly addressed concerns about what games will be in the arcade. He insists the retro arcade will host games that are accessible for all.

“Some people were concerned it would have betting machines, or skill games like claw-machines.”

“It’s purely gaming; no gambling, no skill. I’m only creating a safe-space for the kids to come and play games.”

Furthermore, Legend Arcade will only charge £1 per play to keep entertainment for children and families affordable.

Giving something back to Fort William community

As well as becoming a retro arcade centre, Mark Mackenzie hopes Legend Arcade can become a community space in the future.

Some changes today at the shop,some amazing work by Gjoinery Mgillespie , new door and windows on the shop front. A few finishing touches still to be done but looks amazing so far. Wee face lift for the place

Posted by Legend Arcade on Saturday, 17 December 2022

Over the years Mark has worked many managerial roles in retail. Through these roles, he has been involved in charity work and fundraising.

He is hopeful that one day, Legend Arcade will also be able to give something back to the Fort William community.

“One day, I’d quite like to support something local,” he shares, “like the Plantation Community Association.

“Hopefully I could contribute towards something like Christmas lights, or Easter eggs for the kids.”

Will there be Pacman?

According to Mark, people have been curious about one particular arcade classic.

“Everyone wants to know, will there be Pacman?” he laughs.

Although it can’t yet be confirmed what machines Legend Arcade will have, Mark does intend to host Pacman.

To support Legend Arcade, the donation page can be found here.



