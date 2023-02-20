One of Lochaber’s favourite chip shops is up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One of Lochaber’s favourite chip shops is up for sale

By Louise Glen
February 20, 2023, 6:33 pm Updated: February 20, 2023, 7:42 pm
Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop has been put up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial/ Facebook
Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop has been put up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial/ Facebook

If you haven’t had a Sammy’s Fish and Chip Shop supper, you will need to be quick.

The well-loved Lochaber chip shop at Caol has been put on the market for £375,000 with an option for a potential new buyer to pay in installments.

It is hoped the business will be taken over as a going concern for a post Covid  staycation boom, as well as its large number of regular customers.

In a brochure by selling agent, ASG Commercial in Inverness, it says that owner Sammy Cameron is retiring.

It states: “Sammy’s Fish and Chip Shop is an established and very profitable business set within the growing community of Caol, close to Fort William.

Please share 😊

Posted by Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop on Thursday, 12 January 2023

“An extremely popular takeaway locally, the business enjoys a huge level of repeat business from the local community.

“The premises are ideally situated near the extremely popular Fort William to Mallaig (A830) route giving the opportunity to generate significant levels of passing trade
out with the immediate Caol area.

“This establishment has a great online presence, and uses social media extensively to
raise awareness of the business.

Sale will allow owner to retire

“The sale of Sammy’s Fish & Chip Shop offers a rare opportunity to purchase an extremely popular and well-established business which has potential for further business development.”

Writing about the sale on his social media, Inverness South councillor Duncan Macpherson, whose family belong to the Fort William area, said: “Award-winning long-established fish and chip shop set in the middle of Scotland’s largest population village – at Caol, near Fort William in the Outdoor Capital of the UK – is being offered for sale, to allow the proprietor Sammy Cameron to enjoy his well-earned retirement.

Anyone who has been inside will know Sammy’s has the best selection of sweeties. Image: AEG Commercial/ Facebook

“It’s equivalent to the same price as an executive home in Lochaber, however, it’s got the potential to give a healthy living to the new owners if they’re prepared to continue the high standards set.

“There could also be an option to consider a lease-to-buy scheme, whereby a purchaser could pay instalments over a five year period before their outright purchase. To be discussed in more detail with agents.”

