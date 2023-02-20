One of Lochaber’s favourite chip shops is up for sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you haven’t had a Sammy’s Fish and Chip Shop supper, you will need to be quick.

The well-loved Lochaber chip shop at Caol has been put on the market for £375,000 with an option for a potential new buyer to pay in installments.

It is hoped the business will be taken over as a going concern for a post Covid staycation boom, as well as its large number of regular customers.

In a brochure by selling agent, ASG Commercial in Inverness, it says that owner Sammy Cameron is retiring.

It states: “Sammy’s Fish and Chip Shop is an established and very profitable business set within the growing community of Caol, close to Fort William.

“An extremely popular takeaway locally, the business enjoys a huge level of repeat business from the local community.

“The premises are ideally situated near the extremely popular Fort William to Mallaig (A830) route giving the opportunity to generate significant levels of passing trade

out with the immediate Caol area.

“This establishment has a great online presence, and uses social media extensively to

raise awareness of the business.

Sale will allow owner to retire

“The sale of Sammy’s Fish & Chip Shop offers a rare opportunity to purchase an extremely popular and well-established business which has potential for further business development.”

Writing about the sale on his social media, Inverness South councillor Duncan Macpherson, whose family belong to the Fort William area, said: “Award-winning long-established fish and chip shop set in the middle of Scotland’s largest population village – at Caol, near Fort William in the Outdoor Capital of the UK – is being offered for sale, to allow the proprietor Sammy Cameron to enjoy his well-earned retirement.

“It’s equivalent to the same price as an executive home in Lochaber, however, it’s got the potential to give a healthy living to the new owners if they’re prepared to continue the high standards set.

“There could also be an option to consider a lease-to-buy scheme, whereby a purchaser could pay instalments over a five year period before their outright purchase. To be discussed in more detail with agents.”