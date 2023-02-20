[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fort William’s electric bikes have disappeared from the streets.

Lochaber’s e-bike sharing scheme, Hi-Bike, is owned and run by Canadian company Bewegen.

And now, it has emerged the company is going through ‘operational issues’.

But what does this mean for the future of the program?

Bewegen were contracted by Lochaber Environmental Group to bring the program to Fort William, which launched on 4 April 2022.

Hi-Bike Fort William has a total of 60 e-bikes and eight charging hubs.

Docking stations are spread throughout the town as well as surrounding areas including Inverlochy, Caol and Corpach.

When will the e-bikes be returned?

Bewegen confirm that they currently have ‘operational issues’.

Although they cannot confirm when the e-bikes are coming back, Bewegen have clarified they do not intend to remove the scheme altogether.

A spokesperson says: “We are working hard to bring the bikes back to the stations as soon as possible.”

“We want to make sure they are secure before doing so.”

The Lochaber Environmental Group (LEG) board share that they are aware that Bewegen are currently facing ‘financial difficulties’.

The board explain: “This has led to the bikes not being re-distributed around the hubs as they should be in recent days.

“It has also led to a reduction in maintenance capacity, so bikes have temporarily been removed as a safety precaution.”

Bewegen also operate Inverness, Edinburgh and Forth Valley e-bike schemes

LEG are not responsible for the daily operation of the system. However, they are ‘very keen’ to see it working to reduce short journeys by car and facilitate active travel.

“It has been a success to date with over 27,000 miles travelled since April last year,” the LEG shares.

Furthermore, Fort William’s e-bikes have also had over 8,000 total rides since the program launched.

LEG have also confirmed they are working with other Bewegen e-bike share schemes ‘to find a way forward and return the bikes to circulation’.

Specifically, this includes Bewegen’s programs in Inverness, Edinburgh and Forth Valley.

