Mourners gather for funeral of murdered Caithness mum-to-be Marelle Sturrock

Marelle's family asked for donations for various children's charities in her memory.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Marelle Sturrock, 35, who died at her home in Glasgow in April. Image: Supplied by Police Scotland
Marelle Sturrock, 35, who died at her home in Glasgow in April. Image: Supplied by Police Scotland

Family and friends gathered to say a final goodbye to tragic mum-to-be Marelle Sturrock today.

The 35-year-old primary school teacher, who was 29 weeks pregnant, was found dead at her home in Glasgow last month.

She was murdered by her fiance David Yates, who was found dead in a woodland two days later.

Originally from Reiss, near Wick, the aspiring singer and actress moved to Glasgow when she was 17 to pursue a career in the performing arts.

She later became a primary school teacher after completing her postgraduate diploma in education in Dundee.

Today her loved ones gathered at Dundee Crematorium to pay their respects.

Mourners gathered inside and outside the crematorium, where there was a significant police presence.

The funeral of Marelle Sturrock was held today in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Marelle’s friends and family paid their respects during a service at Dundee Crematorium. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

‘Happiest person you could meet’

Miss Sturrock’s family asked for donations for various children’s charities in her memory.

In a statement released after her death, her parents Colin and Lorna said: “We are devastated following the deaths of our daughter, Marelle, and soon-to-be grandson, Jayden Sturrock.

“Marelle was the happiest person you could ever meet and was always looking to help others the best she could.

“Marelle and her partner doted on each other, and this incident has come as a total shock to all who knew her.”

Colleagues at Sandwood Primary in Glasgow described her as “much-loved” and a “lovely, kind, diligent and considerate” person.

Friends and old drama group members described her as “talented” and “kind and caring”.

Marelle Sturrock. Image: Facebook.

Investigation

Yates killed Miss Sturrock using a hammer at their home on Jura Street, Glasgow, on April 25.

Police made the find after responding to reports of concern for a person.

Watchdog the Police Investigations Commissioner (Pirc) is investigating the force’s handling of the incident.

A major search, involving police divers and kayakers, was launched for Yates after her body was found.

His body was later discovered in Mugdock Reservoir – nine miles from the couples’ home – two days later.

A Pirc spokesman said last month: “The Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has instructed the Pirc to carry out an investigation into the death of Marelle Sturrock on April 25 2023 within 91 Jura Street, Glasgow.

“Once our inquires are complete a report will be submitted to COPFS.”

