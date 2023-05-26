North Sea firm Hurricane Energy enjoys 10-fold surge in profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Sea firm Hurricane Energy enjoys 10-fold surge in profits

West of Shetland production 'significantly' boosted company's finances

By Ryan Duff and Keith Findlay
Hurricane Energy's Lancaster production facility.
Hurricane Energy's Lancaster production facility. Image: Foto Raldo Neven Fotografie

Hurricane Energy boss Antony Maris described the firm’s 2022 performance as “both very challenging and highly successful” as it revealed underlying pre-tax profits of £91.6 million for the year.

Earnings were more than 10 times the total haul of £8.7m in 2021.

Revenue for the latest period came in at £250.6m, up from £194m previously.

Hurricane, whose assets are focused on the Rona Ridge area west of Shetland, is the latest North Sea oil and gas firm to post bumper profits.

North Sea operators are paying more to the UK Treasury as a result of the energy profits levy (EPL) – the so-called “windfall tax”.

Ongoing anger over North Sea firms’ big profits

But the colossal earnings of firms including Shell, Equinor and BP continue to anger people amid the cost-of-living crisis. Campaign groups like Global Witness and Greenpeace have used the results to argue for more taxation for the industry.

Surrey-based Hurricane is in the final throes of a £249m takeover by a London-headquartered conglomerate, Prax Group, owned by billionaire couple Sanjeev Kumar and Arani Soosaipillai.

Hurricane’s chief executive credited work on the Lancaster field for “significantly” strengthening the company’s finances last year despite a drop in total production.

The Aoka Mizu floating production and offloading vessel, which serves Hurricane Energy's Lancaster field
The Aoka Mizu floating production and offloading vessel serves Hurricane Energy’s Lancaster field. Image: Hurricane Energy

Mr Maris added: “2022 has been both very challenging and a highly successful year for Hurricane, whilst also an extraordinarily volatile period for our sector.

“The importance of domestic energy security was exacerbated by the terrible events in Ukraine and by the subsequent concerns over energy supplies across Europe, resulting in surging commodity prices.”

Hurricane Energy chief executive Antony Maris.
Hurricane Energy chief executive Antony Maris.

Chairman Philip Wolfe said: “2022 was a busy and important year for Hurricane, and 2023 to date has been transformational for the company.

“The terrible events in Ukraine provided a volatile backdrop for the energy sector throughout 2022, with sharp movements in commodity prices and an enhanced focus on security of energy supply.”

Mr Wolfe said the EPL only added to “the sense of instability for the sector”.

But 2022 was a strong year for Hurricane “operationally and commercially,” he added.

Production from the firm’s flagship Lancaster field averaged 8,500 barrels of oil a day.

Firm founded in 2005

Hurricane was founded by former chief executive Robert Trice in 2005 to discover and develop oil from naturally fractured “basement” reservoirs.

Unlike sandstone reservoirs that hold oil in the rock and have provided much of the world’s oil over decades, fractured basement rock – holding oil between cracks – is very hard and brittle.

Mr Trice quit Hurricane in 2020 amid financial, technical and field downgrade challenges at the firm.

