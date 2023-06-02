Awards shortlist for Oban Lesbian Weekend founder Maz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Awards shortlist for Oban Lesbian Weekend founder Maz

The festival-come package holiday is the only small business finalist for the travel awards at the Proud Scotland Awards ceremony on Saturday.

By Rita Campbell
Oban Lesbian Weekend founder Maz Gordon, (second from right) with staff from her dad's shop, a highlight for many attendees. From left, Alanna MacKenzie, Fiona Dow and Meggie Pick.
A weekend event in Oban has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Oban Lesbian Weekend is the only small business to make the travel shortlist at the Proud Scotland Awards 2023.

The organisers are up against corporate giants such as Enterprise, First Bus Group and Virgin Atlantic.

Maz Gordon, founder of Oban Lesbian Weekend, is taking her management team to the awards in Glasgow on Saturday night.

Maz Gordon with a plate of oysters at her family’s businesses, the green shack, a popular attraction at Oban Lesbian Weekend.

The awards take place at the Radisson Blu. They celebrate outstanding work by organisations or individuals which support the LGBTQ+ community.

What is Oban Lesbian Weekend?

This inclusive weekend is for all LGBTQ women, non binary people and allies of any gender.

The weekend sold out in its inaugural year in 2022.

Tickets for this year’s event, from July 28-31, are nearly sold out.

Maz’s rules are simple. Treat others with respect and support the LGBTQ community and you are welcome.

Paddle boarding, wild swimming and hikes to castles are part of the Oban Lesbian Weekend itinerary.

Now she has been hailed as helping to turn Oban into a mini Brighton, with better scenery and a friendly Scottish attitude.

Business is in her blood. Maz, 43, is daughter of the late John Ogden, who made Oban the Seafood Capital of Scotland with his green shack on the pier.

As well as running OutNewsGlobal online magazine and Oban Lesbian Weekend, she is also a mum.

Langoustines were the only thing served up on a silver platter

Maz said: “I was paid 80p an hour, aged 10, when we opened the shop back in 1990. But I was never given a silver spoon.

“Perhaps a wooden spoon. The only thing that came on a silver platter were langoustines and other seafood we sold at my dad’s shop.”

What followed led to a worldwide career in various sales and media roles.

Maz with Siobhan Fahey, producer of the Rebel Dykes documentary, which will be part of the workshop at Oban Lesbian Weekend.

Next she took a host of shows to LA and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Back in the UK, she spotted an ad for sales people at g3 magazine while travelling on a London bus.

G3 was run by Sarah Garrett MBE and Linda Riley. Linda is now publisher of DIVA magazine, and a leading LGBTQ activist, having been the LGBTQ advisor to Jeremy Corbyn and others in the Labour party.

Some of Oban Lesbian Weekend’s crew outside Markie Dan’s pub in Oban, at the inaugural event in August 2022.

By 2009 with Lottie Dingle as Editor and Maz at the helm, g3 magazine defied the norm, beating many large corporate media outlets including the Guardian and Herald to win the prestigious Stonewall Publication of the Year.

Last year was the first Oban Lesbian Weekend.

Today Maz owns OutNewsGlobal – billed the world’s ‘most fabulous’ LGBTQ magazine – launched in 2012.

She is looking forward to the Proud Scotland Awards.

This year’s Oban Lesbian Weekend is in memory of the amazing Lottie Dingle. Lottie died suddenly and tragically, due to chronic health complications in September 2022. Sadly, the day she died was also the day she was to be announced as OutNewsGlobal’s new Editor in Chief. Lottie had really wanted to attend Oban Lesbian Weekend. She is sorely missed.

