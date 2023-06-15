Man charged after £27,000 worth of drugs found during police raid in Dingwall

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after police uncovered drugs and cash at three properties in Dingwall.

Following a tip-off, officers searched three properties on Tuesday June 13, where they recovered, what are believed to be, drugs with a street value of £24,000.

A four-figure cash sum was also seized by officers.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged.

He was due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Sergeant Mike Clark, of the violence reduction unit said: “We are committed to tackling the supply of drugs in the area.

“Activity such as this is driven by information from our communities and we will take action on any information that is passed to us.

“This investigation underlines our commitment to the serious organised crime taskforce and the country’s serious organised crime strategy.

“We urge members of public to report any concerns through 101 system or by contacting Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”