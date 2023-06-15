SNP ‘scraps’ mystery A9 announcement as Humza Yousaf under pressure to end delays

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Minister Humza Yousaf is under pressure to explain why an announcement on the A9 upgrade was quietly shelved while calls grow for the SNP to live up to its promises.

MSPs expected an update on Monday about the latest timetable for the long-awaited project to fully dual the route between Inverness and Perth.

Mr Yousaf said he’d paused the update so his rejigged transport team can take another look at details.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said reversing a planned announcement in this was unprecedented, and questioned how an appointment changes any details.

Pressure to dual A9

The SNP first promised to dual the route in 2007.

The upgrade will no longer be completed by 2025 as planned.

An update is not expected until autumn on a revised target completion date.

On Wednesday, MSPs considered a petition by Laura Hansler, a campaigner from Kincraig near Aviemore, who warned “many more lives” are going to be lost on the road over the coming months.

She described the situation as an “utterly shambolic state of affairs”.

And on Monday, civil engineers slated the government’s handling of the long-overdue upgrades and claimed they knew for years the vow would not be met.

Mr Ross said: “The fact is the SNP have broken their promises to dual the A9 for 16 years and there is still no end in sight with devastating consequences for so many families.

“People from Perthshire to the Highlands are scathing about this government’s record.

“They feel they’re being forgotten by SNP politicians at Holyrood. They say failing to get this fixed is a dereliction of duty.”

But Mr Yousaf said one of the challenges the government faces with infrastructure projects is rising costs because of high inflation, blaming the UK Government.

Mr Yousaf said his government will continue to deliver safety improvements along the route, with work concluding in autumn to update on the new timescale.

The first minister said: “Anybody listening should be absolutely assured that we have a cast iron guarantee to continue the dualling work we’ve already done and ensure we dual the A9 Perth to Inverness.”