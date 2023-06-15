SNP ‘scraps’ mystery A9 announcement as Humza Yousaf under pressure to end delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP ‘scraps’ mystery A9 announcement as Humza Yousaf under pressure to end delays

The first minister was told people from Perthshire to the Highlands 'are scathing' at the government's record when it comes to the road.

By Adele Merson
Humza Yousaf is facing pressure over the A9. Image: PA.

First Minister Humza Yousaf is under pressure to explain why an announcement on the A9 upgrade was quietly shelved while calls grow for the SNP to live up to its promises.

MSPs expected an update on Monday about the latest timetable for the long-awaited project to fully dual the route between Inverness and Perth.

Mr Yousaf said he’d paused the update so his rejigged transport team can take another look at details.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said reversing a planned announcement in this was unprecedented, and questioned how an appointment changes any details.

Pressure to dual A9

The SNP first promised to dual the route in 2007.

The upgrade will no longer be completed by 2025 as planned.

An update is not expected until autumn on a revised target completion date.

On Wednesday, MSPs considered a petition by Laura Hansler, a campaigner from Kincraig near Aviemore, who warned “many more lives” are going to be lost on the road over the coming months.

She described the situation as an “utterly shambolic state of affairs”.

A9 campaigner Laura Hansler. Image: Supplied.

And on Monday, civil engineers slated the government’s handling of the long-overdue upgrades and claimed they knew for years the vow would not be met.

Mr Ross said: “The fact is the SNP have broken their promises to dual the A9 for 16 years and there is still no end in sight with devastating consequences for so many families.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA

“People from Perthshire to the Highlands are scathing about this government’s record.

“They feel they’re being forgotten by SNP politicians at Holyrood. They say failing to get this fixed is a dereliction of duty.”

But Mr Yousaf said one of the challenges the government faces with infrastructure projects is rising costs because of high inflation, blaming the UK Government.

Mr Yousaf said his government will continue to deliver safety improvements along the route, with work concluding in autumn to update on the new timescale.

The first minister said: “Anybody listening should be absolutely assured that we have a cast iron guarantee to continue the dualling work we’ve already done and ensure we dual the A9 Perth to Inverness.”

