From Stromness to the Flannan Isles, Izzy Gray is spellbound by lighthouse keepers

The acclaimed author and director has created Keepers of the Light, which demonstrates her passion for wild places and those who work there. Neil Drysdale reports.
Neil Drysdale
Izzy Gray is fascinated by lighthouses and has strong family links to them.
It remains one of the enduring mysteries in Scottish history; the disappearance of three lighthouse keepers, James Ducat, Thomas Marshall and William MacArthur from their posts on the Flannan Isles in 1900.

There are plenty of theories about what befell this unfortunate trio. Yet it’s still up there with the Mary Celeste as a subject which piques the interest and imagination of different generations.

Orcadian author, playwright and director, Izzy Gray, admits that she is intrigued by the incident, which she has adapted for a mesmerising new work Keepers of the Light, but there again, she has plenty of reasons to find it a compelling topic.

Writing is influenced by the sea

After all, her grandfather, Sinclair Craigie, was one of the very distinctive people, who ensured the safety of sailors inclined to veer too close to perilous rocks in various parts of Scotland.

Unsurprisingly, given her love for her roots and the encouragement she received while growing up in Stromness, her writing is greatly influenced by the sea, its folklore and communities pulling together in joy and adversity.

And, of course, as she was keen to explain, the old-fashioned craft of storytelling.

Izzy Gray
Izzy Gray has created Keepers of the Light and other striking works.

She told me: “I’ve always been fascinated by lighthouses. It runs in my family. My grandfather spent most of his professional life working as a Principal Keeper for the Northern Lighthouse Board (who, incredibly, now sponsor the play).

“My mum and her sisters spent their childhood rotating around some of Scotland’s most remote communities as he moved between stations – from far-flung land towers such as Dunnet Head to treacherous rock posts like Skerryvore.

It took a certain type of character

“Sadly, he passed away before I could ask him about his career, but his stories lived on through the anecdotes which were shared by his family and former colleagues.

“I learned a lot about the lifestyle through the memories they shared, and it always stood out to me that it must have taken a certain type of character to truly enjoy keeping in the way that he did. Exploring characters like this, and the psychology behind the lifestyle, was the bedrock from which the play emerged.”

Keepers of the Light
Keepers of the Light is being staged in Findhorn and Oban and on the Western Isles.

The drama is being taken on the road next month and will be staged at such venues as The Rockfield Centre in Oban [on September 12], Skye Gathering Hall [14], Breasclete Community Centre on Lewis [16] and the Universal Hall in Findhorn [on the 23rd].

This tour has been specially curated with lighthouse communities in mind, with every arena close to at least one prominent Scottish installation, and Izzy and her colleagues are keen to connect with audiences where the story resonated the most.  They have worked in partnership with the NLB and heritage officers to create displays on “life as a keeper” which they will bring to the different places on their itinerary.

But what is her own take on the slew of rumours and lurid speculation of some of the explanations derived to fathom the mystery of what happened?

We like to explore the sinister

Izzy said immediately: “Aha! This question cuts to the very core of what the play is really exploring! On one level, you could argue it’s simply frustrating that the mystery, and the tragedy, of what happened to the missing keepers has never truly been resolved.

“There are endless possibilities, ranging from the credible to the ludicrous, and I’ve definitely heard them all. But perhaps the fact that we are still discussing it more than a century on says something about human nature.

“Why is it that when we don’t have an answer to something, we feel the need to explore the sinister? Why do stories evolve, like Chinese whispers? What does it say about folklore that we often expect – or even want – something darker to be lurking beneath the surface? The play pokes at these questions and, in a playful way, invites the audience to question themselves as the storytellers, as much as the characters on stage.”

Izzy Gray and her fiance, Fraser Sivewright
Izzy Gray and her fiance, Fraser Sivewright, who stars in “Keepers of the Light”.

It might be too easy to describe Izzy as one of life’s people natural-born writers, but it wouldn’t be too inaccurate a description. From the outset, she was enthralled by myths and legends and Orkney fed her fertile imagination from her teenage days.

She said: “I’m so grateful to have grown up somewhere as windswept and interesting. It’s a tightknit community which places a huge emphasis on creativity – whether through making, participating in, or embracing the arts.

The salty sea is in her DNA

“I spent most of my formative years performing in some shape or form, whether through the local band scene, or with the award-winning Stromness Drama Club. This certainly shaped my ambition to work in the theatre industry later in life.

“I was also blessed with an incredible English department at school, made up of several talented local writers, who encouraged me to put pen to paper in the first place.

“My hometown, Stromness, has a rich maritime heritage, from Viking visitors to arctic explorers, whalers, warships, diving crews and the fisherman who keep the harbour busy to this day. Their stories are always in my mind’s eye, and I doubt that my work will ever stray far from salty shores.”

“Keepers of the Light” reflects Izzy Gray’s interest in maritime lore and myth.

Round the world trip

Yet, if Izzy hailed from a insular background, there is nothing remotely parochial about her outlook. On the contrary, after graduating with honours in English Literature from Edinburgh University in 2012 with, as she recalls, little more than a backpack and a journal for company, she made up her mind to embark on a little trip – or in the words of the immortal Status Quo hit, rocking all over the world.

And she loved it, as she told me: “I wasn’t sure what direction I wanted to go in, but I knew that I wanted to travel and to write. Thankfully, the two went very well together.

“I set off on a round-the-world-trip, exploring Asia, Australia, the USA and Canada. Initially, I started [her popular blog] Blethers from Afar as a silly online diary, just to keep family and friends updated.

Izzy Gray's "Keepers of the Light"
Izzy Gray’s “Keepers of the Light” explores the Flannan Isle mystery. Pic: Andrew Perry.

Focus on plays and short films

“Things took off, though, and when I returned to Scotland, I was approached by a few different publications to continue writing travel features and reviews for hotels and organisations across Europe.

“I continued to travel wherever possible around my work in theatre, and also took up post as a venues editor for [magazine] The Skinny. Naturally, this all took a bit of a hit when the pandemic arrived [in 2020, as if anybody needed reminding].

“But the timing felt right for a pause; after completing a post graduate degree in playwriting, I was keen to move my writing to stage, and for the last three years, my focus has been on plays and short films.

Izzy Gray’s “Keepers of The Light” is being staged across Scotland in September. Pic: Andrew Perry.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the travel opportunities I was given while writing Blethers from Afar, and I’ve no doubt that the enjoyment I found in writing about people and places – particularly coastal settings – still colours my work today.”

She relishes new opportunities and is savouring fresh projects on which to sprinkle her magic. One suspects this young woman’s career is only just getting started.

FIVE QS FOR IZZY GRAY

  1. What book are you reading? The Ghost Cat, written by my dear friend Alex Howard. It follows the journey of Grimalkin the cat, across his nine lives (and 12 decades) in an Edinburgh tenement.
  2. Who’s your hero/heroine? My mum, who is not only my biggest champion but also an incredibly talented writer. Though she’ll kill me for saying that publicly.
  3. Do you speak any foreign languages? Only the little German that I remember from school. I can probably ask for a couple of pints, the way to the nearest station and not much more.
  4. What’s your favourite music or band? I like anything folky and with big heart and sound – give me some Big Country, Shooglenifty, The Chair or Springsteen and I’m happy!
  5. What’s your most treasured possession? It’s definitely my engagement ring, which was very aptly offered at the foot of Covesea Lighthouse. My fiance Fraser [Sivewright] is one of the very talented actors in Keepers of the Light and it’s an absolute joy to be able to work creatively with the person I’m going to be spending my life with. Thankfully, he takes direction well.

 

