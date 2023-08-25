‘Highland Council doesn’t give a damn’: Anger over continued Corran Ferry disruption

Locals have accused Highland Council of “not giving a damn” over the lack of a vehicle ferry service at Corran.

After the local authority held a meeting on Wednesday to explain the current situation to members of the nether Lochaber community in Ardnamurchan and Morvern, residents were still unhappy with the outcome.

The larger MV Corran went into dry dock last October, and the relief vessel the MV Maid of Glencoul took over the route. However, it has also been out of service since the beginning of the month.

In a statement issued yesterday, a spokeswoman for Highland Council said: “Council representatives listened to community concerns during a visit to Ardgour.

“Community representatives and local ward members were invited to a meeting in Ardgour yesterday to discuss the Corran Ferry position.

“Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, chaired the meeting and welcomed Scottish Minister for Transport, Fiona Hyslop to the meeting.”

Frustration from Corran Ferry at council

However, residents were not happy with the support offered by the council.

The Corran Narrow Crossing group aired a lively debate on the lack of vehicle ferries on the route.

David Burges, who owns the post office and shop in Arcaracle said: “We are losing £500 to a £1,000 a day without the business tourists bring.

“There was not a mention to the businesses which have been dealt a huge impact on their profits during this absolute farce, we don’t seem to matter.

“We are here seven days a week serving our community.

“We had to put up with no tourism when Covid was here, rightly so. But it has put a massive strain on small businesses, and now we haven’t had a proper ferry service since Easter weekend.

“We have lost our season again. We have got into more debt to survive.”

He continued: “Highland Council don’t give a damn. Where are the concerned political people who seem to be fighting our corner?”

Campaigner Jeff Forrester described the meeting as “closed door” saying the meeting was not advertised to the communities and businesses the “ferry fiasco” has impacted.

He said: “By having these closed meetings, our community councils deny us the opportunity to ask questions.

‘No plan B’

“If we knew about the meeting, we could have organised a protest, this was another missed opportunity with the media attending would have added more coverage of our imminent needs.

“This has played in favour of the transport minister, as now they can say they attended and engaged with the communities over the Corran Ferry“.

Alan Thomson wrote: “Highland Council report of the meeting congratulates themselves on their various mitigation measures.

“But not surprisingly, no mention of the diabolical decision by them to opt for the ‘electric option’ thus condemning the community to years more of potential service disruption, when the cheaper option of a diesel vessel to operate alongside MV Corran could have been delivered in about a year.

“And, criminally, if their insane application to the UK government for funding for the electric folly is unsuccessful, which they won’t know for about six months, there is no plan B.”

Highland Council said the meeting it held in Ardgour had been well attended.

Ken Gowans, the council’s economy and infrastructure committee chairman, said: “Those in attendance in their capacity as community council representatives spoke on behalf of the wider community and included a range of issues relating to the Corran Ferry, including health, transport/roads, business and education.

“An earlier Lochaber Chamber of Commerce event took place in Fort William with the minster for transport and business representatives which also covered transport issues, including the Corran Ferry.”