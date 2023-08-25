‘Highland Council doesn’t give a damn’: Anger over continued Corran Ferry disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Highland Council doesn’t give a damn’: Anger over continued Corran Ferry disruption

Locals say that they have been without a proper service since Easter.

By Louise Glen
Corran ferry sign explaining it has been cancelled. As people speak out about the Corran Ferry disruption saying the council 'don't give a damn'.
Corran Ferry services were pulled on Wednesday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Locals have accused Highland Council of “not giving a damn” over the lack of a vehicle ferry service at Corran.

After the local authority held a meeting on Wednesday to explain the current situation to members of the nether Lochaber community in Ardnamurchan and Morvern, residents were still unhappy with the outcome.

The larger MV Corran went into dry dock last October, and the relief vessel the MV Maid of Glencoul took over the route. However, it has also been out of service since the beginning of the month.

In a statement issued yesterday, a spokeswoman for Highland Council said: “Council representatives listened to community concerns during a visit to Ardgour.

The MV Corran has been out of commission since October last year as readers say operator Highalnd Council does not give a damn.
The Maid of Glencoul is much smaller than the larger MV Corran. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Community representatives and local ward members were invited to a meeting in Ardgour yesterday to discuss the Corran Ferry position.

“Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of  Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, chaired the meeting and welcomed Scottish Minister for Transport, Fiona Hyslop to the meeting.”

Frustration from Corran Ferry at council

However, residents were not happy with the support offered by the council.

The Corran Narrow Crossing group aired a lively debate on the lack of vehicle ferries on the route.

David Burges, who owns the post office and shop in Arcaracle said: “We are losing £500 to a £1,000 a day without the business tourists bring.

“There was not a mention to the businesses which have been dealt a huge impact on their profits during this absolute farce, we don’t seem to matter.

“We are here seven days a week serving our community.

“We had to put up with no tourism when Covid was here, rightly so. But it has put a massive strain on small businesses, and now we haven’t had a proper ferry service since Easter weekend.

“We have lost our season again. We have got into more debt to survive.”

Council representatives listen to community concerns during a visit to Ardgour.Community representatives and Local…

Posted by The Highland Council on Thursday, 24 August 2023

He continued: “Highland Council don’t give a damn. Where are the concerned political people who seem to be fighting our corner?”

Campaigner Jeff Forrester described the meeting as “closed door” saying the meeting was not advertised to the communities and businesses the “ferry fiasco” has impacted.

He said: “By having these closed meetings, our community councils deny us the opportunity to ask questions.

‘No plan B’

“If we knew about the meeting, we could have organised a protest, this was another missed opportunity with the media attending would have added more coverage of our imminent needs.

“This has played in favour of the transport minister, as now they can say they attended and engaged with the communities over the Corran Ferry“.

Highland Council's MV Corran was on the service until recently when it brokw down.
MV Corran on Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Alan Thomson wrote: “Highland Council report of the meeting congratulates themselves on their various mitigation measures.

“But not surprisingly, no mention of the diabolical decision by them to opt for the ‘electric option’ thus condemning the community to years more of potential service disruption, when the cheaper option of a diesel vessel to operate alongside MV Corran could have been delivered in about a year.

“And, criminally, if their insane application to the UK government for funding for the electric folly is unsuccessful, which they won’t know for about six months, there is no plan B.”

Highland Council said the meeting it held in Ardgour had been well attended.

Ken Gowans, the council’s economy and infrastructure committee chairman, said: “Those in attendance in their capacity as community council representatives spoke on behalf of the wider community and included a range of issues relating to the Corran Ferry, including health, transport/roads, business and education.

“An earlier Lochaber Chamber of Commerce event took place in Fort William with the minster for transport and business representatives which also covered transport issues, including the Corran Ferry.”

