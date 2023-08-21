Barry Wilson won Inverness Cup with only career treble for Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Wilson won Inverness Cup with only career treble for Ross County

Regional trophy is back up for grabs on Tuesday as Clach entertain ICT at Grant Street Park.

By Paul Chalk
Barry Wilson standing with Billy Dodds at the side of the pitch
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.

Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson recalls his only hat-trick as a player came in an Inverness Cup final – for Ross County.

The local competition, first played for in 1895, is back in use on Tuesday night for the first time since Forres Mechanics won it in 2005/2006.

Clach will host ICT in a one-off tie, replacing the pre-season friendly the sides usually play throughout the summer period.

It is understood the plan will be to widen entry to the Inverness Cup next season, with potential invitations for North Caledonian League sides Loch Ness and Inverness Athletic being considered.

Wilson, who netted 83 ICT goals in 353 appearances, is third overall in the club’s scoring charts, behind Billy Mckay (102) and Dennis Wyness (101).

Huge crowd led to a delayed kick-off

The Inverness Cup was a prize lapped up by fans and players alike in its hey-dey and Wilson smiles at how one of his most memorable matches came in the colours of the Staggies in that competition in the early 1990s.

He said: “I won the Inverness Cup three or four times.

“I actually scored my only ever hat-trick in an Inverness Cup final for Ross County against (Inverness) Caley. That was back at (Inverness Thistle’s) Kingsmills Park.

“The game was delayed 30 minutes to let the crowd in. That shows how big it was back then. We had maybe between 4000-6000 at that game. I have fond memories of the Inverness Cup.

“It would be amazing if we could build the competition up again. From our point of view, we are always looking for games, because of our geography, and the Inverness Cup would be better than friendlies.

“That’s why we still enter the North of Scotland Cup. We need to keep our fringe players game-ready.”

Jordan MacDonald and Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds with the Inverness Cup
Clach boss Jordan MacDonald and Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds with the Inverness Cup. Image: Caley Thistle FC.

Clash will ‘have a competitive edge’

ICT lost their opening two Championship fixtures this season, against Queen’s Park and Ayr United, but return to action away to Airdrieonians this Saturday.

And Wilson confirmed the fixture at Grant Street will offer players needing to sharpen up the chance to do just that ahead of the weekend’s trip to the Excelsior Stadium.

He said: “Having the Inverness Cup as the prize definitely adds a bit more spice to Tuesday’s game, rather than it just being a friendly.

“We need to give boys game-time who hadn’t played much in the first couple of games of the season.

“We will be making a lot of changes (from the Ayr match), but we’re still treating it with a lot of respect with the team we’re putting out.

“It will be a game with a competitive edge, which always helps. I’m sure there will be a few under-18s involved.

“Our squad isn’t the biggest, so it will mainly have a first-team feeling about it, especially to start with.”

Clach will field ‘strongest team’

Clach have just two points from their opening five league fixtures, with Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Turriff United coming just a few days after a 3-0 defeat at Wick Academy.

Lilywhites manager Jordan MacDonald wants his players to raise their game for this one-off clash in a contest where there is no pressure on for league points.

He said: “In many ways, this is a free hit for us. We will go out to enjoy it and see what we can come up with.

“With the way our results have gone recently, we will be fielding our strongest team.

“You could say it’s a game too take the pressure off the players. We want to play our game and enjoy it and see where it takes us. We’re looking forward to it.

“Tuesday night under the lights at Grant Street are always good occasions. It should be a good game and a good night for the everyone hopefully.”

Belief central to Lilywhites’ recovery

MacDonald reckons a strong performance can help to boost their confidence after those back-to-back defeats.

He added: “We had a tough week and we have to lift our spirits and get the players believing in what they are doing.

“When results go the way they have, confidence drains a bit. The longer it goes on, the longer it takes to get out of it.

“The only way we get out of it is by working hard and pulling together – and we will do that.”

Clach’s tough run of fixtures will continue on Saturday when they visit Brora Rangers in the opening round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

