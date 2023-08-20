Visitors slapped with fines for dangerous parking at Glenfinnan as police step up patrols

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Visitors slapped with fines for dangerous parking at Glenfinnan as police step up patrols

There has long been a problem with visitors to Glenfinnan parking along the busy road, prompting safety fears.

By Lauren Taylor
Police have been stepping up patrols in the Glenfinnan area during summer. Image: PA.
Visitors to an iconic Highland attraction have been fined for parking dangerously on a busy road.

Glenfinnan Monument and the nearby viaduct attract thousands of tourists each year.

However, there has been increasing concern about where the visitors park – with many pulling in at the side of the busy A830 Corpach to Arisaig road.

Now, in the latest attempt to ease that danger, police have stepped up their patrols of the area.

The monument at Glenfinnan was built in 1815 to commemorate the raising of the Jacobite Standard by Bonnie Prince Charlie in 1745.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) said cars were parked “dangerously, constructively and illegally” on Wednesday.

The parked vehicles reduced the carriageway to a single-lane, meaning buses, lorries and motorhomes struggled to get past.

In 2021, 100 extra spaces were created in the car park, to help ease the parking chaos from the thousands of people visiting each day.

As well as the extra room for cars, 10 minibus and camper spaces were created, plus six disabled bays.

Despite visitor parking spaces increasing in the Lochaber hamlet, they are not “infinite”.

The Glenfinnan Monument visitor centre is often very busy.

Visitors told to ‘come with a Plan B’

The NTS is now urging people to consider traveling to Glenfinnan by bus or train instead, and to think of a “Plan B” if driving.

A post on the Glenfinnan Monument NTS Facebook page read: “We witnessed multiple near-misses, as well as pedestrians, some with children and pushchairs, risking their lives by walking in the middle of the road.

“Sadly, the police have had to make daily patrols through Glenfinnan recently and they intend to continue enforcement operations like this to combat parking offences.

Droves of people visit the Highland crossing to watch as the train rumbles past followed by a plume of smoke. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

“In the last few years, visitor parking spaces in Glenfinnan have tripled thanks to the efforts of our community to provide improved parking facilities, but they are not infinite.

“So, if you are visiting at this time of year, we really recommend you catch the bus or train from Fort William, Mallaig and stations in between.

“The train offers you the chance to actually cross the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct yourself (rather than just watch others do so) and we guarantee it will be one of the highlights of your holiday.

“If you still wish to drive here, please come with a Plan B, and, if you can’t find a parking space, move on, try again later, or return another day.”

Police urge drivers to be ‘responsible and considerate’

Officers say they have stepped up patrolling the areas of most concern during the busy summer months.

A police spokeswoman said: “During the summer months we have seen a significant increase in the number of visitors to Glenfinnan exceeding the already increased parking provisions.

“Officers have been patrolling areas of most concern, particularly at weekends, when visitor numbers are up. We will continue to play our part in tackling parking offences, working with our partners, however, we can only do this where other priorities permit.

anti-social behaviour
Police say they will do their part to tackle parking problems in the area. Image: PA.

“We are taking a collaborative approach to this matter and with the support and co-operation of our partners, Transport Scotland, Bear, the National Trust and the community council, I am sure we can find a positive solution.

“We would urge drivers to be responsible and considerate to the areas they are visiting.”

