Visitors slapped with fines for dangerous parking at Glenfinnan as police step up patrols

Visitors to an iconic Highland attraction have been fined for parking dangerously on a busy road.

Glenfinnan Monument and the nearby viaduct attract thousands of tourists each year.

However, there has been increasing concern about where the visitors park – with many pulling in at the side of the busy A830 Corpach to Arisaig road.

Now, in the latest attempt to ease that danger, police have stepped up their patrols of the area.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) said cars were parked “dangerously, constructively and illegally” on Wednesday.

The parked vehicles reduced the carriageway to a single-lane, meaning buses, lorries and motorhomes struggled to get past.

In 2021, 100 extra spaces were created in the car park, to help ease the parking chaos from the thousands of people visiting each day.

As well as the extra room for cars, 10 minibus and camper spaces were created, plus six disabled bays.

Despite visitor parking spaces increasing in the Lochaber hamlet, they are not “infinite”.

Visitors told to ‘come with a Plan B’

The NTS is now urging people to consider traveling to Glenfinnan by bus or train instead, and to think of a “Plan B” if driving.

A post on the Glenfinnan Monument NTS Facebook page read: “We witnessed multiple near-misses, as well as pedestrians, some with children and pushchairs, risking their lives by walking in the middle of the road.

“Sadly, the police have had to make daily patrols through Glenfinnan recently and they intend to continue enforcement operations like this to combat parking offences.

“In the last few years, visitor parking spaces in Glenfinnan have tripled thanks to the efforts of our community to provide improved parking facilities, but they are not infinite.

“So, if you are visiting at this time of year, we really recommend you catch the bus or train from Fort William, Mallaig and stations in between.

“The train offers you the chance to actually cross the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct yourself (rather than just watch others do so) and we guarantee it will be one of the highlights of your holiday.

“If you still wish to drive here, please come with a Plan B, and, if you can’t find a parking space, move on, try again later, or return another day.”

Police urge drivers to be ‘responsible and considerate’

Officers say they have stepped up patrolling the areas of most concern during the busy summer months.

A police spokeswoman said: “During the summer months we have seen a significant increase in the number of visitors to Glenfinnan exceeding the already increased parking provisions.

“Officers have been patrolling areas of most concern, particularly at weekends, when visitor numbers are up. We will continue to play our part in tackling parking offences, working with our partners, however, we can only do this where other priorities permit.

“We are taking a collaborative approach to this matter and with the support and co-operation of our partners, Transport Scotland, Bear, the National Trust and the community council, I am sure we can find a positive solution.

“We would urge drivers to be responsible and considerate to the areas they are visiting.”