News

Fort William gets another outdoor clothing shop as Go Outdoors reveals high street plans

A new outdoor store is coming to Fort William - but is it what the public wants?

By Shannon Morrison
Fort William high street where Go Outdoors will be
Fort William High Street. Image by: Shannon Morrison/DCT Media Date; 30/05/2023

A national outdoor retail chain has revealed plans to open an “express” store in Fort William.

The Go Outdoors Express is understood to be going into the old Tesco unit on the High Street.

The shop would be Fort William’s 11th outdoor clothing shop – understandable, given it is the outdoor capital of the UK.

A social media post shared to a local Facebook group revealed the outdoor clothing and equipment store are looking for staff.

But despite a chance of full-time and part-time jobs for the area, local reaction toward the new store has been mixed.

‘Do we really need another outdoor clothing store?’

Some residents were quick to point out that Fort William already has multiple outdoor clothing shops on the high street.

Instead, they think what the Lochaber town needs is places for non-specialist gear, children’s clothes and shoes.

Retail giant JD Group acquired Go Outdoors in 2016.

Some people were asking why JD Group could not provide Fort William with one of their indoor clothing shops such as JD Sports.

Jillian Wilson commented: “Do we really need yet another outdoor clothing store? Nowhere to buy kids clothing or shoes, same with adults.”

Mary McSorley responded with: “Exactly. Yes it may create a couple of jobs, but the locals need to be catered for too.”

“Nowhere to buy any everyday clothing or footwear. Very frustrating.”

Currently, Fort William has eight outdoor clothing stores on the High Street alone and ten in the area altogether.

This includes Mountain Warehouse, Nevisport, Trespass and locally owned Beinn Nibheis.

Go Outdoors Express stores are more compact, but they will have a full range of stock available to order for collection via in-store ordering.

Some residents have responded positively to the move by Go Outdoors and are optimistic at the prospect of new jobs in the area.

Could the gap in the market be filled by a local entrepreneur?

Bob Rae commented: “Can see why people are saying not another outdoor shop.

“However, it’s a new shop bringing jobs to the area so [it] can only be a good thing.”

Some also argued that it would be great to see the empty unit occupied again.

Commenter Rosie Frampton noted that the strong demand for a regular clothes shop could be an opportunity for a local entrepreneur.

She said: “[This is a] great opportunity for someone to start a business.

“Judging by the comments on this post it would be well supported. Go for it.”

