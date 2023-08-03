Insurance issues forces closure of new Fort William Bike Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insurance issues forces closure of new Fort William Bike Park

By Michelle Henderson
Fort William Bike Park opened for business for the first time on Wednesday - three months after construction began. Image: Velosolutions.
A recreational bike and skate park in Fort William has closed to the public – less than 24 hours after its grand opening.

Fort William Bike Park opened for business for the first time on Wednesday as the World Mountain Bike Championships rolled into town.

The milestone occasion has been more than seven years in the making for charity Lochaber Wheeled Sports Society.

Crowds gathered to witness the grand unveiling of the recreational park – adjacent to Lochaber High School – which features a championship pump track, a BMX park and an adaptive pump track for individuals of all abilities.

Opened! Then closing….Ok, so we are opened on Wednesday the 2nd. Our plan was always to try to open for the World…

Posted by Fort William Bike Park on Thursday, 3 August 2023

However, less than 24 hours on, owners have been forced to close the park due to insurance issues.

Insurance problems closes Fort William Bike Park

In a statement posted on the Fort William Bike Park Facebook page, officials say they are working hard to reopen the park as early as Friday.

They wrote: “Opened. Then closing.

“Ok, so we opened on Wednesday 2. Our plan was always to try to open for the World Championships coming to town. Unfortunately, we are having some difficulties with our insurance and we are not insured for tomorrow, so we are not able to open on Thursday morning.

“We will endeavour to sort out our insurance for Friday and the weekend so watch this space.”

The charity launched a campaign to fund the expensive venture back in 2016 after being blown away by facilities offered in Inverness.

Just home from a visit to the opening event for Fort William Bike Park. This is a truly awesome addition to the outdoor…

Posted by Lochaber Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Contractors began work on the £600,000 project in May, with hopes of having the facility up and running this week.

Officials confirmed works are not yet complete on the park, with additions being made in the coming weeks.

The park is set to close again next week as fencing contractors install the permittee fence.

They added: “We will close the Bike Park again the following week to allow the fencing contractor in to get the permitter fence up safely. Sorry for the inconvenience, we would love to get it all done in one go, but things are never that simple.”

