Business plan launch ahead of vote on Dornoch Bid move

The steering group will unveil the vision for next five years.

By John Ross
Paula White, Dornoch Bid coordinator.
Paula White, Dornoch Bid coordinator.

A vision to develop the economy of the Dornoch area over the next five years will be outlined to businesses next week.

The proposals will be launched at an event on September 20 by the steering group aiming to establish a Dornoch business improvement district (Bid).

It comes ahead of postal ballot papers being sent to 192 local businesses from September 28 to decide on the Bid move.

The count will be carried out by Highland Council on November 16, with the result expected days later.

Survey showed support for Bid move

The steering group has been laying the groundwork for 18 months and were invited in January to back the move.

A survey last month showed 69% of businesses in Dornoch supported a Bid.

Co-ordinator Paula White said the process is now reaching a key stage.

“The launch event led by the steering group will unveil the business plan which has been created on the back of surveys which sounded out all manner of businesses in the IV25 postcode area.

“It will reflect what we are planning to do for Dornoch and the surrounding area over the next five years if, as is hoped, the Bid vote enjoys the support of the business community.”

A vote will be taken on whether Dornoch gets a Bid. Image Visit Dornoch

She said it is an opportunity for local businesses in all sectors to come together to provide a strong collective voice.

“The common denominator is that we all want to see a bright future for the Dornoch area” she said.

“An online business directory and group procurement opportunities are just some of the ideas which will be highlighted at the launch event.”

Councillor James McGillivray supports the Bid campaign.

“For the last 10 years we have been relying heavily on the work of volunteers,” he said.

“It is now time to move to a more professional level with salaried development and administrative staff in place to do the work necessary to take things further.

“To that end I support and endorse the creation of the Dornoch Bid.”

Golf club backing

Neil Hampton, general manager at Royal Dornoch Golf Club, is also a supporter.

“The Bid is the ideal way of bringing all businesses together and giving everyone a voice, and opportunity, to do their bit to make Dornoch even better.”

Self-catering business operator Paddy Murray says it will help improve Dornoch as a place to live and to do business.

“Some projects will be appropriate for just businesses to finance, but some may be appropriate for joint financing with the Dornoch Common Good and other funds.

“In both cases the Bid will form an invaluable vehicle to make these projects happen.

“The model has a proven track record in other towns, such as Nairn and Inverness, so this is an exciting development for Dornoch.”

Neil Hampton backs the Bid move

A spokesperson for local law firm Arthur and Carmichael said: “We are voting yes because we want to be part of a united local business community, improving business resilience and prosperity.”

The Nairn Bid was given the go-ahead for at least another five years following a 92-89 vote in August.

However, the issue remains divisive in the town.

Conversation