Malky Mackay facing selection dilemma as Ross County near full-strength squad

Malky Mackay believes he has the toughest selection dilemma during his Ross County tenure as he nears a full-strength squad.

The Staggies boss has revealed midfielder Scott Allardice is back in training following a knee injury, while Max Sheaf is also nearing a return following a knock.

That will leave long-term cruciate ligament absentees Ross Callachan and Ben Paton as County’s only unavailable players, although they are awaiting news on Scott High after he limped off in Wednesday’s North of Scotland Cup victory over Golspie Sutherland.

Mackay expects he will have tough selection decisions on his hands in the coming weeks.

He said: “We’re not far off a full-strength squad.

“Scott Allardice has been training this week, which is brilliant. This has been his first week back training with boots on.

“Max Sheaf is two minutes behind him – he will be back in training next week.

“Ross Callachan is coming on well, too, so he will hopefully be January.

“We’ve got all the little knocks and bruises cleared up, so Allardice and Sheaf are the short-term ones that are still out.

“This is when I start to have selection headaches in a good way, because I have to figure out who’s on the bench.”

Ross County boss hopeful squad will not be stretched

County’s squad was stretched during their surge to Premiership survival last season – with teenager Jamie Williamson having to be called upon in extra-time of their second leg play-off victory over Partick Thistle.

Mackay says having a stronger first-team squad is what has allowed him to farm seven of the Staggies’ young talents out on loan.

He added: “I’m having a lot more headaches than I was at the end of last season.

“That goes back to having belief in our younger ones and putting them out on loan. We could have kept them in, but it wasn’t the best thing for their career.

“It was the best thing for Jamie Williamson’s career. It was a hell of an experience for him (against Partick at the end of the season) and he has come on like a train.

“We’ve already talked to him and his family about what next season is going to look like, and he needs to keep improving the way he has been.

“Having a bench where the players that are coming on are disappointed they’re not starting (is positive).

“I’m disappointed for them that they’re not starting – there can be very little reasoning between them starting and not starting.

“The fact that they’re coming on and improving the team is a good place for Ross County to get to. Strength in depth makes a big difference.”

Mackay: Midfield has been bolstered by Scott High arrival

High was County’s final summer addition, having joined on a transfer deadline day loan deal from Huddersfield Town.

He made his first outing for the Staggies against Golspie in midweek, in which he netted his side’s second goal before limping off midway through the second half.

Mackay has high hopes for the 22-year-old, adding: “Scott has come in as another good addition to the group.

“He is someone that I targeted as part of the recruitment team at the Scottish FA, and I spoke to people at Huddersfield at the time about him possibly coming and joining us with Scotland.

“Then I left, so I passed that over to Scot Gemmill, who had a lot of kind things to say about him when we were looking at bringing him in.

“Scott has played seven or eight times for the under-21s over an 18-month period, so he’s a good addition.

“He’s a great young pro, technically proficient, and another one that gives us competition for places in that midfield area.”