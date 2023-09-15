Malky Mackay facing selection dilemma as Ross County near full-strength squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay facing selection dilemma as Ross County near full-strength squad

The Staggies are close to having all players available, barring long-term absentees Ross Callachan and Ben Paton.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay believes he has the toughest selection dilemma during his Ross County tenure as he nears a full-strength squad.

The Staggies boss has revealed midfielder Scott Allardice is back in training following a knee injury, while Max Sheaf is also nearing a return following a knock.

That will leave long-term cruciate ligament absentees Ross Callachan and Ben Paton as County’s only unavailable players, although they are awaiting news on Scott High after he limped off in Wednesday’s North of Scotland Cup victory over Golspie Sutherland.

Ross County midfielder Scott Allardice.
Ross County midfielder Scott Allardice. Image: SNS

Mackay expects he will have tough selection decisions on his hands in the coming weeks.

He said: “We’re not far off a full-strength squad.

“Scott Allardice has been training this week, which is brilliant. This has been his first week back training with boots on.

“Max Sheaf is two minutes behind him – he will be back in training next week.

“Ross Callachan is coming on well, too, so he will hopefully be January.

“We’ve got all the little knocks and bruises cleared up, so Allardice and Sheaf are the short-term ones that are still out.

“This is when I start to have selection headaches in a good way, because I have to figure out who’s on the bench.”

Ross County boss hopeful squad will not be stretched

County’s squad was stretched during their surge to Premiership survival last season – with teenager Jamie Williamson having to be called upon in extra-time of their second leg play-off victory over Partick Thistle.

Mackay says having a stronger first-team squad is what has allowed him to farm seven of the Staggies’ young talents out on loan.

He added: “I’m having a lot more headaches than I was at the end of last season.

“That goes back to having belief in our younger ones and putting them out on loan. We could have kept them in, but it wasn’t the best thing for their career.

“It was the best thing for Jamie Williamson’s career. It was a hell of an experience for him (against Partick at the end of the season) and he has come on like a train.

“We’ve already talked to him and his family about what next season is going to look like, and he needs to keep improving the way he has been.

Ross County teenager Jamie Williamson.
Ross County teenager Jamie Williamson. Image: SNS

“Having a bench where the players that are coming on are disappointed they’re not starting (is positive).

“I’m disappointed for them that they’re not starting – there can be very little reasoning between them starting and not starting.

“The fact that they’re coming on and improving the team is a good place for Ross County to get to. Strength in depth makes a big difference.”

Mackay: Midfield has been bolstered by Scott High arrival

High was County’s final summer addition, having joined on a transfer deadline day loan deal from Huddersfield Town.

He made his first outing for the Staggies against Golspie in midweek, in which he netted his side’s second goal before limping off midway through the second half.

Scott High in action for Huddersfield Town against Stoke City.
Scott High in action for Huddersfield Town against Stoke City. Image: Shutterstock.

Mackay has high hopes for the 22-year-old, adding: “Scott has come in as another good addition to the group.

“He is someone that I targeted as part of the recruitment team at the Scottish FA, and I spoke to people at Huddersfield at the time about him possibly coming and joining us with Scotland.

“Then I left, so I passed that over to Scot Gemmill, who had a lot of kind things to say about him when we were looking at bringing him in.

“Scott has played seven or eight times for the under-21s over an 18-month period, so he’s a good addition.

“He’s a great young pro, technically proficient, and another one that gives us competition for places in that midfield area.”

More from Ross County

Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay tips Dylan Smith to captain Ross County in future
Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS
Ross County progress to North of Scotland Cup last-four with 3-0 triumph against Golspie…
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of youth. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco feels Ross County youngsters can showcase credentials in North of Scotland Cup
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says Ross County squad responding to demand for more consistency
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring his first Elgin City goal with Brian Cameron. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay challenges striker Matthew Wright to make most of loan…
Jordan Tillson.
Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson makes Dundee United loan move
Goalkeeper Logan Ross in action for Brora Rangers. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Logan Ross says Ross County keeping constant tabs on his progress during Brora Rangers…
Josh Sims in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Josh Sims excited by foundations Ross County have laid for Premiership campaign
Aberdeen left-back James McGarry in action against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock
Fixture changes for Aberdeen and Ross County
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay urges Ross County to be more clinical despite fine Premiership start

Conversation