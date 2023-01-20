Companies around Dornoch asked to consider forming new business improvement district for the town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Companies around Dornoch asked to consider forming new business improvement district for the town

By Stuart Findlay
January 20, 2023, 12:01 am Updated: January 20, 2023, 7:25 am
Paula White is hoping to get a Dornoch Bid up and running in the town. Image: Dornoch Hub

Companies around Dornoch are being invited to consider joining a new business improvement district (Bid) for the town.

There are currently 37 Bids in Scotland and hopes are high in Sutherland that Dornoch could be the next to create one.

Bids are usually part of a town or visitor area, where businesses work together to invest in local improvements.

Three 90-minute open events are planned in Dornoch to try to drum up some local interest.

Why should Dornoch create a Bid?

Bid co-ordinator Paula White said the process of sounding out businesses to get them involved has already begun.

If it’s successful, she believes it will give the area a boost.

Paula said: “The formation of a Bid organisation will offer a strong, collective voice to get things done.

“And it will explore funding paths for a range of prioritised projects.”

The Bid would focus on the entire IV25 postcode area, as shown above. Image: Google Maps

Although the Bid would be based in Dornoch, it intends to cover the whole IV25 postcode area.

It hopes to follow in the footsteps of other successful Highland Bids.

Each business would pay an annual fee, with the aim of securing the project over a five-year period.

Highland Council would collect the fees.

But the money can only be spent by the Bid on agreed projects in the local area.

When are the open days?

The first open day begins at 10am on Saturday at Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame Holiday Park in Embo.

The second is at Skibo Castle on February 1 at 7pm and the third is at UHI North Highland’s Burghfield House in Dornoch at 7pm on February 13.

Paula said: “We are already sounding out businesses on shaping the future and what they believe would make the Dornoch area an even better place in which to live, work and enjoy life.

“Initial feedback has been very positive. The intention is to draw up a business plan based on their responses.”

A vote will be held at the end of September to decide whether or not the Bid should go ahead.

If it does, a community interest company will be formed to carry out the plans.

How to get involved in the Dornoch Bid

The volunteer-led Dornoch Area Community Interest Company has flown the flag for the area in recent years.

It has around 80 members. Its three-part time members of staff are responsible for manning the local visitor centre, producing newsletters and highlighting various events held through the year.

But that is due to change shortly.

Paula White has high hopes for businesses in the town. Image: Dornoch Hub

Paula said: “Due to volunteer fatigue once the coming season is passed the community interest company will not continue to run this.

“The Bid could take on the current marketing strategy or explore other ways of encouraging business growth.

“The ball will be very much at the feet of the business community – ranging from tourist-orientated enterprises to shops, garages and lawyers – to come together as one with a strong voice to champion local issues and make Dornoch even stronger.”

As the venues for the open days may have limited capacity, Paula White has asked anyone interested to let her know if they’re attending.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented