Yellow weather warning for wind across Moray, Aberdeenshire and Highlands

High winds are due to hit the region on Wednesday morning.

By Louise Glen
People in coastal area have been told to expect high waves.
People in coastal area have been told to expect high waves. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

People in parts of Moray, Aberdeenshire and Highland are set to be hit by winds from 7am on Wednesday morning.

The Met Office said a spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast, with a small chance that they could be “significantly disruptive”.

The weather agency is warning that there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

People living in coastal areas have been told there will be large waves, with a chance of some minor flooding on coastal roads.

Map showing area where a Met Office yellow weather warning is in place for winds.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.

A yellow weather warning, issued by the Met Office today, said: “There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

Yellow weather warning for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Longer journey times are likely, or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

“There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties; with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads.”

The weather warning is in place between 10am on Wednesday morning until 7am on Thursday.

 

 

