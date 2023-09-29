October opening confirmed for German Doner Kebab in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
October opening confirmed for German Doner Kebab in Aberdeen

The international chain says it new Granite City branch is creating 30 jobs.

By Keith Findlay
One of GDK's signature kebabs
One of GDK's signature kebabs. Image: GDK

German Doner Kebab (GDK) has confirmed it will open its new “premium dining experience” in Aberdeen next month.

The world’s fastest growing kebab chain said the restaurant at 118 Union Street will create 30 jobs.

GDK now has more than 130 outlets in the UK alone.

Ninth Scottish branch

Aberdeen will be its ninth Scottish location, alonsgide others including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling and Dundee.

The exact date for the new branch has not been announced but GDK revealed it will definitely be in October.

GDK signage
German Doner Kebab was launched in 1989, in Berlin. Image: GDK

Chief executive Simon Wallis said: “I am thrilled to officially announce plans to bring the unique GDK taste sensation to Aberdeen.

“GDK is revolutionising the kebab across the UK and I am confident we will continue this trend in the Granite City.”

He added: “GDK offers a premium dining experience, with game-changing kebabs that are made fresh daily by our hard-working team powered by our fantastic franchise partners.

The new restaurants will do dine-ins, takeaways and deliveries.
The new restaurants will do dine-ins, takeaways and deliveries. Image: GDK

“We pride ourselves in ensuring that kebabs are done right and served in a modern and relaxed environment, making it a unique restaurant experience for all new members of the ever-growing GDK community”.

According to GDK, its “game-changing kebabs” – freshly prepared in front of customers – combine “premium, lean meats imported from Germany and fresh, locally sourced vegetables, served in our world-famous toasted waffle bread with unique signature sauces.”

GDK’s big UK-wide rollout

Last year, the Berlin-based food chain announced plans to open 30 new stores across the UK.

Fit-out work at the Aberdeen outlet, the former Molton Brown shop between Bargain Buys and Beaverbrooks, got under way earlier this month.

Everything you need to know about German Doner Kebab

The Aberdeen branch has been undergoing a fit-out in recent weeks.
The Aberdeen branch has been undergoing a fit-out in recent weeks. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.

The outside facade is now decked out in the GDK’s deep brown colour, with signs inviting people to apply for jobs.

Once opened, it will offer customers a “full dine-in experience”, as well as takeaway and click-and-collect. Home deliveries will “soon be available”, the Berlin-based chain said.

GDK’s first store opened in Germany in 1989. It now has branches around the world.

The chain’s signature dish is its original doner kebab but the restaurants also sell wraps, burgers, vegetarian options and more.

