October opening confirmed for German Doner Kebab in Aberdeen

German Doner Kebab (GDK) has confirmed it will open its new “premium dining experience” in Aberdeen next month.

The world’s fastest growing kebab chain said the restaurant at 118 Union Street will create 30 jobs.

GDK now has more than 130 outlets in the UK alone.

Ninth Scottish branch

Aberdeen will be its ninth Scottish location, alonsgide others including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling and Dundee.

The exact date for the new branch has not been announced but GDK revealed it will definitely be in October.

Chief executive Simon Wallis said: “I am thrilled to officially announce plans to bring the unique GDK taste sensation to Aberdeen.

“GDK is revolutionising the kebab across the UK and I am confident we will continue this trend in the Granite City.”

He added: “GDK offers a premium dining experience, with game-changing kebabs that are made fresh daily by our hard-working team powered by our fantastic franchise partners.

“We pride ourselves in ensuring that kebabs are done right and served in a modern and relaxed environment, making it a unique restaurant experience for all new members of the ever-growing GDK community”.

According to GDK, its “game-changing kebabs” – freshly prepared in front of customers – combine “premium, lean meats imported from Germany and fresh, locally sourced vegetables, served in our world-famous toasted waffle bread with unique signature sauces.”

GDK’s big UK-wide rollout

Last year, the Berlin-based food chain announced plans to open 30 new stores across the UK.

Fit-out work at the Aberdeen outlet, the former Molton Brown shop between Bargain Buys and Beaverbrooks, got under way earlier this month.

The outside facade is now decked out in the GDK’s deep brown colour, with signs inviting people to apply for jobs.

Once opened, it will offer customers a “full dine-in experience”, as well as takeaway and click-and-collect. Home deliveries will “soon be available”, the Berlin-based chain said.

GDK’s first store opened in Germany in 1989. It now has branches around the world.

The chain’s signature dish is its original doner kebab but the restaurants also sell wraps, burgers, vegetarian options and more.