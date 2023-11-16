West Highland whisky-maker Nc’nean Distillery toasts dram good deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West Highland whisky-maker Nc’nean Distillery toasts dram good deal

£500,000 funding package from Virgin Money is helping it. grow exports.

By Keith Findlay
Annabel Thomas, founder and chief executive of Nc'nean Distillery.
Annabel Thomas, founder and chief executive of Nc'nean Distillery. Image: Nc'nean Distillery

West Highland whisky-maker Nc’nean Distillery is celebrating export growth in North America.

It comes after a £500,000 funding package from Virgin Money.

Nc’nean, based near Drimnin on the Morvern peninsula, produces a range of whiskies.

It recently announced an exclusive partnership with US-based importer ImpEx Beverages. The deal has led to the distillery’s Nc’nean Organic Single Malt Whisky becoming available in a growing number of locations across the US and Canada.

This expression won a gold medal at the prestigious US Spirits Rating event.

And it also scooped double gold in the San Francisco Spirits Competition.

Stron green credentials

The B Corp-certified whisky-maker is well known for its focus on sustainability and experimentation with different strains of yeast.

It uses 100% organic Scottish barley in a building powered by renewable energy from a wood-chip biomass boiler.

The firm also recycles 99.97% of waste and bottles its whisky in 100% recycled glass.

Nc'Nean whisky bottle.
Nc’Nean whisky bottle. Image: Nc’Nean Distillery

Chief executive Annabel Thomas quit the London business world and her job as a strategy consultant for global management consultancy to set up Nc’nean in 2013.

She said the partnership with Virgin Money had been “critical to Nc’nean as we develop and grow the business”.

“This recent funding package has been fantastic to support our expansion to new markets,” she added.

Nc'nean Distillery. near Drimnin on the Morvern peninsula.
Nc’nean Distillery. near Drimnin on the Morvern peninsula. Image: Virgin Money

Virgin Money’s loan is underwritten by a UK Government-backed General Export Facility (GEF) guarantee, covering 80% of the total sum.

The GEF scheme is run by the government’s export credit agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF).

UKEF export finance manager Lara McGrath said: “We share Nc’nean’s passion and drive for bringing quality, sustainable Scottish produce to new markets, and we look forward to supporting more companies in the Scottish Food and Drink sector with our General Export Facility.

“This latest deal builds on £325 million in working capital which we unlocked for small businesses all over the UK with the General Export Facility last year.”

Nc'nean Distillery.
Nc’nean Distillery. Image: Wild Card

Craig Wilson, head of foreign exchange sales and trade finance at Virgin Money said: “Nc’nean Distillery has entrepreneurship and sustainability at its heart.

“This is embodied in the founder, Annabel, who we are delighted to have been able to support in the next step in her business growth journey.

“At Virgin Money we aim to ensure businesses have access to key specialists that can add value at the right time.

Nc’nean Distillery has entrepreneurship and sustainability at its heart.”

Craig Wilson, Virgin Money

“By bringing together the skills of our trade finance team, who are available to support internationally trading businesses, our strategic finance colleagues and UK Export Finance, we have delivered a winning package for the customer.”

Nc’nean and its 19-strong team use longer mashing times and slower fermentation, while experimenting with unusual yeasts, in their quest to develop new whisky flavours.

World record smashed

In 2020 the firm released a small, 1,320-bottle run which sold out in 36 hours.

A charity auction of the first 10 bottles broke the world record for the price paid, £50,000, for a first release from a new distillery.

Since then, the distillery has firmly established its award-winning core whisky, and introduced new seasonal releases and single cask bottlings.

As well as being crowned craft producer of the year at this year’s Icons of Whisky Scotland Awards, Nc’nean was recently recognised at No. 21 in a league table of the world’s most admired drams.