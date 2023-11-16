Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski aims to bounce back from Parkhead pain by shocking Italy and England in Euro 2024 qualifiers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski aims to bounce back from Parkhead pain by shocking Italy and England in Euro 2024 qualifiers

In-form striker Miovski believes starring for Aberdeen has fired him into contention to start for North Macedonia against Euro giants Italy and England.

By Sean Wallace
Bojan Miovski celebrating on his knees on the pitch
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski aims to bounce back from the Dons’ Parkhead pain by shooting down Euro giants Italy and England.

Miovski led the line for the Reds in the heavy 6-0 loss to Premiership champions Celtic in Glasgow on Sunday.

Immediately after that defeat, the centre-forward jetted out to meet up with the North Macedonian international squad for a Euro 2024 qualifying double-header.

North Macedonia will face Euro 2020 winners Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Friday.

They will then face beaten Euros finalists (and qualifying Group C leaders) England on Monday at the Tose Proeski Arena, Skopje.

Capped 13 times, the in-form Reds’ goal hero is in contention to start against both Italy and England.

Miovski is Aberdeen’s top scorer this season with 10 goals in all competitions.

He reckons starring for the Dons has elevated his standing within the North Macedonian squad.

Miovski has already helped North Macedonia shock four-time World Cup winners Italy twice in recent years.

Alessandro Bastoni (Italy) and Bojan Miovski (North Macedonia) during their World Cup 2022 play-off encounter. Image: Shutterstock.

And he reckons lightning can strike again in Rome.

He said: “It is always a pleasure to play against the best national teams in the world.

“I have a better chance of playing in the matches because I have got so many minutes at Aberdeen.

“I think we will outplay them (Italy) again.

“It is obvious that Italy will have control and possession of the ball, so it is up to us to wait for a chance from a counter attack.

“We can surprise them.

“We will be playing on a better pitch and therefore I think there will be better quality football and a great game to watch.”

Miovski has underlined his quality on the continental stage by scoring in four of Aberdeen’s six European games so far this season.

Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 during the Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

A £535,000 signing from Hungarian club MTK Budapest in summer 2022, Miovski also scored the winning goal in the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.

Last season he netted 18 goals in all competitions and is already on course to smash that goal tally this term.

Miovski’s prolific scoring form will inevitably draw attention from other clubs in future transfer windows – potentially January.

English Championship club Southampton were understood to be monitoring the striker last season.

Italian Serie A club Lazio reportedly considered moving for Miovski in the January transfer window.

French club Stade de Reims had Miovski on their radar, as did Italian top-flight clubs Bologna and Spezia.

The striker is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen during the Viaplay Cup semi-final match with Hibs. Image: SNS.

Miovski’s North Macedonia ‘will try to surprise’ Italy after previous shocks

Miovski has already featured in two fixtures where North Macedonia stunned two-time Euros champions Italy.

In March last year, Miovski’s flicked header played in Aleksandar Trajkovski to score a dramatic injury time winner in the 1-0 World Cup play-off semi-final victory against the Italians.

However, North Macedonia and Miovski’s World Cup dream would eventually end when losing 2-0 to Portugal in their play-off final.

Miovski then played the entire 90 minutes in a 1-1 Euro 2024 qualifier draw with Italy in Skopje in September this year.

The Azurri were 1-0 up through a goal from Lazio’s Ciro Immobile.

However, North Macedonia levelled in the 81st minute via a stunning free-kick from Trabzonspor’s Enis Bardhi.

Miovski said: “In the last few games against Italy, we have achieved excellent results.

“Against the Italian team we will play our own game and we will need to wait for our opportunities in counter-attacks.

“It is normal for the Italians to possess the ball more than the opponent and control the game.

“However, we will try to surprise them.”

Miovski testing himself against the best – as he gets set for belated crack at England

North Macedonia currently sit fourth in the five-nation Group C, three points behind third-placed Italy.

Both Italy and North Macedonia have a game in hand on second-placed Ukraine

Group leaders England have already qualified for Euro 2024.

North Macedonia have a slim chance of qualifying, but need to win both of their final matches against Italy and England whilst also hope results elsewhere go their way.

Miovski will finally get to face England on Monday after missing out on the summer’s clash with the beaten Euro 2020 finalists at Old Trafford due to injury.

The striker suffered ankle ligament damage from a reckless tackle by St Mirren’s Thierry Small in the last home game of last season.

Miovski was stretchered off the Pittodrie pitch with an injury which ended his domestic campaign and ruled him out of qualifiers against England and Ukraine.

North Macedonia lost 7-0 to England.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski lies injured after a bad challenge by St Mirren’s Thierry Small, who was then red carded. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He said: “The upcoming matches against Italy and England will allow us to realise what level we are at.

“And I think now is the right time for that.

“There is no more pressure on us in terms of fulfilling tournament objectives.”

