West Highland distiller Nc’nean joins the ranks of B Corps

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A whisky-maker on the remote Morvern peninsula has joined a small but fast-growing band of north and north-east “B Corp” businesses focused on purpose as well as profits.

Nc’nean Distillery, at Drimnin, by Lochaline, passed its social and environmental responsibility test with flying colours.

It achieved an overall high score of 135.6 in the independent B Corporation certification process.

The well-above average result was helped by a storming performance in the environmental impact section.

The UK average across all categories is 88, with the median score of an “ordinary business” currently 50.9.

B Corp certification is awarded to companies meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance.

Just over 600 UK businesses- about one in 100 firms – have made the grade to date.

Last July, Nc’nean became the UK’s first whisky distillery to be certified net-zero for its operations, beating the Scottish industry target of 2040 by 20 years.

Annabel Thomas, the West Highland distiller’s founder and chief executive, said B Corp certification bolstered the brand’s commitment to setting industry standards and leading the way in sustainable production.

She added: “I‘ve long admired the B Corp movement and many of its members.

“I’m very proud to finally be able to call ourselves a B Corp.

“Here at Nc’nean we are very familiar with certification processes, but B Corp is by far the most comprehensive and rigorous process we have been through.

“And partly for that reason, I’m extremely pleased with our very high score of 73.3 under the environmental stewardship section, reflecting our long-standing commitment to championing the most sustainable production processes.”

Assessments for B Corp status look at all of a business’ operations and cover five key impact areas of governance, workers, community, environment and customers.

To become certified applicants must achieve a benchmark score of 80 or more.

They do so by providing evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, employee compensation, diversity and corporate transparency.

I’m very proud to finally be able to call ourselves a B Corp.” Annabel Thomas, Nc’nean Distillery.

Nc’nean Distillery is powered by 100% renewable energy and certified organic, sourcing barley exclusively from Scotland.

Its whisky is bottled in a 100% recycled clear glass bottle – unusual for a premium spirit.

Bruichladdich Distillery, on Islay, is believed to be the only other B Corp whisky distillery in Scotland.

Nc’nean and Bruichladdich are now part of a community of about 4,400 businesses globally that have been certified as B Corps.

The UK contingent also includes well-known brands such as The Guardian, innocent, Patagonia, The Body Shop and organic food pioneers Abel & Cole.

Chris Turner, executive director of certification body B Lab UK, said: “We are pleased to have B Corps of all shapes and sizes as part of our community – from start-ups to multinationals and across many different industries.

“Business is a powerful force and B Corps demonstrate that you can do good in any sector.

‘Opportunity to lead the way’

“Welcoming Nc’nean is an exciting moment because they have an opportunity to lead the way within the whisky industry.

“We and the rest of the B Corp community are really pleased to support Nc’nean in paving the way for a new way of doing things.”

Other north and north-east B Corps include Muckle Media, Prickly Thistle, The House of Botanicals and BrewDog.