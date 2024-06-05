Harry Potter and Outlander fans fume as Glenfinnan car parks full

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Potter and Outlander fans fume as Glenfinnan car parks full

Parking facilities that serve the popular tourist attraction are so busy people are being turned away.

By Louise Glen
Car Parks are full at The Glenfinnan monument.
'Car park full' signs are being erected at the Glenfinnan car parks. Image: National Trust Scotland/ Facebook.

Harry Potter and Outlander fans hoping to visit the historic Glenfinnan Monument have been told to plan ahead or miss out due to lack of parking.

Two car parks that serve the ancient landmark – where people can also see the  ‘Hogwarts Express’ steam train crossing the famous viaduct – are so busy people are being turned away.

The monument itself was built in memory of Bonnie Prince Charlie and has become a ‘must-do’ for fans of TV series Outlander and Scottish history.

Its location on Loch Eil was also used in Harry Potter films as the location of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Problem parkiing at Glenfinnan where people stop to watch the Harry Potter train and otlander fans gather to see Bonnie Prince Charlie's monument
Problem parking at Glenfinnan where people stop to watch the Harry Potter train and Outlander fans gather to see Bonnie Prince Charlie’s monument. Image: National Trust for Scotland/ Facebook.

A fifteen-minute walk from the site is the best place to take in the view of the Jacobite Steam Train – known as the Harry Potter train – over the world-famous Glenfinnan Viaduct.

‘It was meant to be the highlight of my trip’

With even more tourists than ever coming to the area, NTS asked people to plan ahead and consider coming by train or bus.

Emily Bryce, the centre manager at Glenfinnan, said: “Spaces are not bookable, and are given out on a first come first served basis.”

NTS don’t want people parking illegally on the roadside.

One tourist, Hans Belmont from southern Germany, told The Press and Journal he tried three days in a row to get into the car park without success.

He finally had to take a train from Fort William to see the famous site.

He said: “I thought it would be easy enough to see the monument and the viaduct, but when I went there on Saturday, Sunday and Monday I was told to come back another day.

“I have now decided to head to Skye instead. It was meant to be the highlight of my trip.”

The Glenfinnan Monument

Another tourist said she was told this week it would be July before she could get a parking space.

Another visitor said: “Someone should be telling people before they get here that they can not get in.

“I have two very disappointed teenagers.”

Local Jennie Bryant said: “I was hoping that this would have calmed down by now but it really hasn’t. Every day people are being disappointed.

“Because people park along the roadside on the verges, I am really worried that someone will be killed.”

Police Scotland make daily patrols of the area, and issue tickets of £180 for anyone violating parking laws.

Additionally, work will be carried out by Transport Scotland on the A380 between June 17-21, introducing bollards and building up verges to prevent vehicles parking illegally on stretches of double yellow lines when visitor car parks are full.

Police are making daily checks at Glenfinnan after thousands of Harry Potter and Outlander fans try to get in every day.
Police are making daily checks at Glenfinnan as thousands of Harry Potter and Outlander fans try to get in each year. Image: National Trust for Scotland/ Facebook.

Trust ‘dismayed’ by hazardous Glenfinnan parking

On social media, the NTS said they were “dismayed by the hazardous (and illegal) roadside parking” seen when the visitor car parks are full.

The post continued: “If you do intend to drive, have a plan B as you may have to drive on and come back another time or day.”

When approached by The Press and Journal, the trust said it had experienced an “incredible growth in visitors” and welcomed the work due to be carried out by Transport Scotland.

“In 2023, we welcomed an unprecedented 540,000 visitors, a rise of 40% on 2022. Facilities in this small village, and especially parking, are finding this level of visitation difficult to accommodate,” a spokesperson said.

Thousands of people visit the Highlands every year to see’ The Hogwarts Express’ travel over the Glenfinnan Viaduct. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“We encourage anyone visiting Glenfinnan this summer to arrive by coach, bus or train. Those arriving car-free can also take advantage of rewards, discounts and freebies across many Glenfinnan visitor attractions by showing their bus or rail ticket.

“The National Trust for Scotland continues to work together with the local community to welcome visitors in a way that is manageable for the available facilities and which gives everyone a good experience.”

