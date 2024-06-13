Woman dies at scene of A9 crash as four people in serious condition in hospital

A woman has died and four people are in a serious condition in hospital after a crash on the A9.

The Inverness to Perth road was closed for more than seven hours after the collision at Carrbridge between Kinveachy and Slochd at around 10:15pm last night.

The crash involved a Volkswagen Multivan and Toyota Hilux.

The 65-year-old woman who died was a passenger in the Volkswagen and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers, a 33-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, and the driver, a 64-year-old man, were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by ambulance, where they remain in a serious condition.

The Toyota driver, a 51-year-old man, is also in a serious condition in Raigmore.

A9 closed for more than seven hours

The A9 was closed for more than seven hours and didn’t reopen until 5:50am this morning.

Three fire crews from Aviemore, Granton and Carrbridge used cutting equipment at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We sent three appliances to the scene at 10.15pm last night.

“We were called by police to attend.

“Appliances from Aviemore, Grantown and Carrbridge were in attendance.

“We got the stop sign at 11.47pm. Crews used cutting equipment at the scene.”

Road Policing Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this very difficult time.

“As our enquiries continue, I’d appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

“I’d be particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the area around the time.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been asked for comment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4113 of 12 June.