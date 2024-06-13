Woman dies at scene of A9 crash as four people in serious condition in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman dies at scene of A9 crash as four people in serious condition in hospital

The road was closed for more than seven hours.

By Louise Glen
Breaking news image.
Drivers are being urged to use caution. Image: DC Thomson

A woman has died and four people are in a serious condition in hospital after a crash on the A9.

The Inverness to Perth road was closed for more than seven hours after the collision at Carrbridge between Kinveachy and Slochd at around 10:15pm last night.

The crash involved a Volkswagen Multivan and Toyota Hilux.

The 65-year-old woman who died was a passenger in the Volkswagen and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers, a 33-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, and the driver, a 64-year-old man, were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by ambulance, where they remain in a serious condition.

The Toyota driver, a 51-year-old man, is also in a serious condition in Raigmore.

A9 closed for more than seven hours

The A9 was closed for more than seven hours and didn’t reopen until 5:50am this morning.

Three fire crews from Aviemore, Granton and Carrbridge used cutting equipment at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We sent three appliances to the scene at 10.15pm last night.

“We were called by police to attend.

“Appliances from Aviemore, Grantown and Carrbridge were in attendance.

“We got the stop sign at 11.47pm. Crews used cutting equipment at the scene.”

Road Policing Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this very difficult time.

“As our enquiries continue, I’d appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

“I’d be particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the area around the time.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been asked for comment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4113 of 12 June.

