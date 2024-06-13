Family of ‘Ceilidh King’ Fergie MacDonald ‘delighted’ by Highland Games chieftain honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Family of ‘Ceilidh King’ Fergie MacDonald ‘delighted’ by Highland Games chieftain honour

The much-loved musician's widow Maureen says 'it is lovely to keep his memory alive'.

Fergie MacDonald
Fergie MacDonald died on the eve of his 87th birthday. Image: Hannah Innes.
By Louise Glen

The family of ‘Ceilidh King’ Fergie MacDonald say they are ‘delighted’ after he was posthumously named Movern Highland Games Chieftain.

The much-loved Highland musician and MBE died aged 86 in April after a career spanning more than 70 years and 50 albums.

Fergie, who was brought up in Moidart, had previously taken part in the games and was a “successful competitor”.

His wife and children will take on the mantle on his behalf at Knock Park in Lochaline on Saturday July 13.

A ceilidh will also be held in his honour at Lochaline Village Hall the following Thursday.

Fergie MacDonald’s wife: ‘It is lovely to keep his memory alive’

Fergie‘s wife Maureen described being named chieftain as a “great honour”.

Mrs MacDonald told The Press and Journal: “I am delighted that he will be the chieftain.

“The children will be doing most of the work on the day, but I will be there.

“I am delighted that we are able to do this for him.

“It is lovely to keep his memory alive.”

Morvern Highland Games.
The Morvern Highland Games. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Committee member Megan Whyte said: “The sad news of Fergie’s passing was resonant throughout the Highlands, across Scotland and in the international music community.

“Fergie had long championed ceilidh music, recognising the fun and enjoyment it encompassed, and this enabled him to reach a wide audience that spanned several generations. ”

Miss White continued: “While we cannot fail to be impressed by all these accomplishments, we have only just scratched the surface of the life and times of Duncan Ferguson MacDonald, known to all as Fergie.

“Along with his wife Maureen, his family were paramount in his life and his love and pride for his daughters Angela and Morven Anne, his sons John and James, was evident for all to see.

Fergie’s death was ‘resonant throughout the Highlands’

“Fergie had a strong family connection to Morvern, and as a boy, along with his mother, Mima, he was a frequent visitor to see his aunts Dolly, Mary Ann and Lena.

“All four of the Currie sisters lived in Lochaline, at some part of their lives, and their family ties go back several generations.

“Fergie was a successful, regular competitor at the ‘Lochaline Games’, as most referred to it then.

“We are sure that Fergie will be delighted that, with his family’s blessing, Morvern Games and Gala week decided to honour him posthumously, as Morvern Games Chieftain.

“The committee are delighted that his family will join us on Saturday July 13 for the Morvern Games at Knock Park, Lochaline to celebrate his memory.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Benbecula Distillery owner Angus MacMillan
Scotland's newest whisky distillery starts up in Outer Hebrides
A9 at Carrbridge
Woman dies at scene of A9 crash as four people in serious condition in…
Gordon Chalmers
'It's the news no one wants to get': Determined Tobermory dad stayed positive in…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Mowi Scotland Limited fined ?800k after admitting health and safety failings, following death of worker Clive Hendry who drowned after being crushed between a boat and a barge where he worked on a salmon farm at Ardintoul, Glenshiel, in 2020 Picture shows; Ardintoul fish farm assistant manager Clive Hendry and the boat Beinn Na Caillich. N/A. Supplied by George Branson/MarineTraffic.com/Catriona Lockhart Date; Unknown
Sheriff to decide if more safety measures are needed after tragic death of fish…
Very Rev Dr James Simpson
The Very Rev Dr James Simpson: service of thanksgiving for former Dornoch Cathedral minister…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The sun is shining and you're in the mood for an alfresco drink with your friends and family but you're not sure where to go. Picture shows; Beer gardens near Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; 12/06/2024
Beer gardens near me: Interactive map of venues across Inverness
David Carson.
'Increasing concern' for 52-year-old man missing from Inverness
Scottish fishing nets
Scots overwhelmingly support fishing sector, new poll reveals
The road will be closed the entirety of next weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Section of A96 will close for whole weekend as drivers brace for 30 mile…
Kirkwall bonfire
'Silent' fireworks and a smaller bonfire: Could Kirkwall bonfire night changes stop swans getting…

Conversation