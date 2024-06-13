Family of ‘Ceilidh King’ Fergie MacDonald ‘delighted’ by Highland Games chieftain honour

The family of ‘Ceilidh King’ Fergie MacDonald say they are ‘delighted’ after he was posthumously named Movern Highland Games Chieftain.

The much-loved Highland musician and MBE died aged 86 in April after a career spanning more than 70 years and 50 albums.

Fergie, who was brought up in Moidart, had previously taken part in the games and was a “successful competitor”.

His wife and children will take on the mantle on his behalf at Knock Park in Lochaline on Saturday July 13.

A ceilidh will also be held in his honour at Lochaline Village Hall the following Thursday.

Fergie MacDonald’s wife: ‘It is lovely to keep his memory alive’

Fergie‘s wife Maureen described being named chieftain as a “great honour”.

Mrs MacDonald told The Press and Journal: “I am delighted that he will be the chieftain.

“The children will be doing most of the work on the day, but I will be there.

“I am delighted that we are able to do this for him.

“It is lovely to keep his memory alive.”

Committee member Megan Whyte said: “The sad news of Fergie’s passing was resonant throughout the Highlands, across Scotland and in the international music community.

“Fergie had long championed ceilidh music, recognising the fun and enjoyment it encompassed, and this enabled him to reach a wide audience that spanned several generations. ”

Miss White continued: “While we cannot fail to be impressed by all these accomplishments, we have only just scratched the surface of the life and times of Duncan Ferguson MacDonald, known to all as Fergie.

“Along with his wife Maureen, his family were paramount in his life and his love and pride for his daughters Angela and Morven Anne, his sons John and James, was evident for all to see.

Fergie’s death was ‘resonant throughout the Highlands’

“Fergie had a strong family connection to Morvern, and as a boy, along with his mother, Mima, he was a frequent visitor to see his aunts Dolly, Mary Ann and Lena.

“All four of the Currie sisters lived in Lochaline, at some part of their lives, and their family ties go back several generations.

“Fergie was a successful, regular competitor at the ‘Lochaline Games’, as most referred to it then.

“We are sure that Fergie will be delighted that, with his family’s blessing, Morvern Games and Gala week decided to honour him posthumously, as Morvern Games Chieftain.

“The committee are delighted that his family will join us on Saturday July 13 for the Morvern Games at Knock Park, Lochaline to celebrate his memory.”