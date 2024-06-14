Inverurie’s Ian Gatt ‘humbled’ as he’s made a CBE for services to fishing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverurie’s Ian Gatt ‘humbled’ as he’s made a CBE for services to fishing

Ian has become a highly-respected figure both within the Scottish Pelagic Fisherman's Association and the Fishermen's Mission.

Ian Gatt, CBE, was born with the smell of the sea in his nostrils.
Ian Gatt, CBE, was born with the smell of the sea in his nostrils.
By Neil Drysdale

North-east fishing stalwart Ian Gatt has received a CBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

It’s hardly surprising that Mr Gatt is heavily involved in the Fishermen’s Mission which he describes as “a lifeline” for those in the industry.

After all, he has spent decades in and out of the water blazing a trail and encouraging others to make waves in a sector which has faced plenty of turbulence in recent years.

He has spent his career in this realm, originally as a skipper where he pioneered new techniques and cutting-edge technology in the large vessel whitefish sector.

Ian Gatt is totally committed to fishing

And he was at the forefront of opening new grounds on the Rockall bank, 200 miles west of the Hebrides which had never previously been worked by the Scottish fleet.

After retiring from the sea in 2010, Mr Gatt took on several influential roles and has poured his heart and soul into everything he has tackled.

Scottish Fishermen’s Federation president Ian Gatt
Ian Gatt has been awarded a CBE in the King’s Birthday Honours 2024.

He has been chief executive of the of the Scottish Pelagic Fishermen’s Association for the last 14 years – a role which he continues to relish – and has been president of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation during two terms, spanning 10 years, where he has tenaciously represented the interests of SFF members from Shetland to the Borders.

There isn’t a time when the smell of the sea and the smack of the harbour hasn’t been a pervasive part of his everyday existence.

After all, Mr Gatt hails from fishing families in the village of Gardenstown on the Moray Firth. His grandmother on his mother’s side was one of the herring gutting ‘quines’, who followed the seasonal herring fishery round the country and grew accustomed to looking after her friends and family in what was a gruelling environment.

His family moved to Macduff when he was young, with Mr Gatt being educated at Banff Academy. He lived and worked in the area until 2005 when he moved to Inverurie.

Ian Gatt speaking at the Skipper Expo International fishing industry showcase at AECC in 2015.
Ian Gatt speaking at the Skipper Expo International fishing industry showcase at AECC in 2015. Picture by COLIN RENNIE.

‘Humbled’ at CBE in King’s Birthday Honours List

After the recipients of the King’s Birthday Honours were revealed, Mr Gatt said: “I am honoured and humbled to be awarded a CBE and I am fortunate during my career to have represented the interests of fishermen throughout Scotland.

“This award provides recognition of the importance of fishing to Scotland and the tremendous work of all its participants, both at sea and onshore.

“We must never forget that this industry provides sustainable, low carbon, healthy protein to the people of this country. And we must never forget that too many fishermen have paid the ultimate price for putting fish and shellfish on our tables.”

The mission is a national charity dedicated to supporting fishermen and their families who are navigating choppy waters or have suffered the loss of loved ones.

It’s a cause which is very close to Mr Gatt’s heart and he is “proud of his involvement” in an organisation which deals with the reality of an often dangerous world.

Fishing is in his blood and the CBE reflects that.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Let's go Scotland! Supplied by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In pictures: Scotland fans pack out Aberdeen pubs and fan zone for Germany opener
Gerald Lobley with chess board.
Aberdeenshire man dubbed 'Scotland's King of Chess' made MBE
Ross Haggart will receive the King's Fire Service Medal and Rebecca Allen will be made BEM. Image: DC Thomson
King's Birthday Honours: The 15 recipients from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Jane Spiers, former chief executive of Aberdeen
Former Aberdeen Performing Arts chief made an OBE after 'lifetime' of work in the…
Passnegers cheers as their treated to a pipe solo en route to Munich. Image: Gully Singh.
Peterculter piper goes viral with Euro 2024-themed solo on flight to Germany
Charlie Reid pictured with his arms folding leaning against his colourful takeaway van.
Fraserburgh pizzeria to close just seven months after opening
The video also captures the moment strangers stopped and rushed to help him at the roadside
VIDEO: Terrifying moment HGV driver has stroke behind the wheel on the A90
Why doesn't Aberdeen have a rooftop bar?
Does Aberdeen city centre need a rooftop bar? We list 9 possible spots
Firefighters including one with an aerial attended the Rose Street Incident.
Firefighters secure loose chimneys in Aberdeen Street
A group put their backs into raising the Reaper's sail. All images: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Rosehearty Primary gets hands-on with fishing