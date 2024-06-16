Woman rescued after falling at Wester Ross beauty spot

A 66-year-old woman was rescued by a lifeboat crew after falling near a Wester Ross beauty spot.

The walker was on a coastal path close to Achnahaird Bay when she fell on Saturday afternoon.

Rescue teams were made aware of the incident just before 1pm.

Lochinver Lifeboat was launched alongside coastguard rescue teams from Ullapool and Achiltibuie.

The lifeboat crew was able to successfully rescue her from the spot on the beach, located about two miles from the village of Achiltibuie.

They then brought her north to Lochinver Harbour where she was met by ambulance crews.

She was taken into the care of the paramedics for treatment for a suspected broken ankle.