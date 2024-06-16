Shinty: Half-time pep talk inspires Kinlochshiel while Caberfeidh defeat Lochaber 10-5 in remarkable encounter

A rousing half-time team talk sparked Kinlochshiel into life as they came from behind to beat fellow Mowi Premiership title challengers Lovat 3-1 at Rèaraig.

Shiel started well but understrength Lovat, minus Marc MacLachlan, Lewis Tawse, Duncan Davidson, Joe Embleton, Calum MacAulay and Callum Cruden, took the lead, when skipper Graeme MacMillan played a neat pass to his brother Cameron MacMillan on the left, outside the D, and he found time to tee the ball up before finishing well.

Keith MacRae levelled soon after the restart, turning home Finlay MacRae’s low cross from the right at the back post.

John MacRae’s sweet strike put the hosts ahead following Jordan Fraser’s free-hit before Lovat’s Martin Mainland was sent off for a second booking.

Archie MacRae sealed victory with a great individual effort late on, winning possession before getting by Drew Howie to score.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “We woke up at half-time. We were second to everything in the first half, so the boys got a bit of a roasting at the interval and they came out a different team completely, playing some good shinty.

“I think we deserved it, but Lovat were always dangerous on the counter-attack.

“We had a strong squad today, probably our strongest this season, and we have a league derby with Skye on Saturday before a crucial Macaulay tie at Kingussie at the end of the month.”

Fifteen-goal game at Castle Leod

Caberfeidh go second in shinty’s top-flight after defeating Lochaber 10-5 in a remarkable encounter at Castle Leod.

There were always likely to be goals when the division’s top two scoring sides clashed and Craig Morrison netted six times for Cabers with Kevin Bartlett grabbing a hat-trick, one a penalty, while Gavin MacLaughlan got the other.

Lochaber’s Ben Delaney scored four times, including a penalty, and Shaun Nicolson was also on target.

Caberfeidh have now won their last three games, scoring 22 goals in the process, and manager Garry Reid said: “We’re certainly scoring goals for fun at the moment and we played some of our best shinty of the season in that opening 25 minutes when our forwards were just electric.

“Buckshee back Blair Morrison was also outstanding as we dominated the majority of the game, and I also must commend our two young wing backs, Kian MacLeod and Kenzie Taylor.

“Kian made his first start for the senior side and was excellent against Shaun Nicolson while young Kenzie Taylor has fair taken to Premiership shinty, playing well against the ever-dangerous Stuart Callison.”

Following good run from Craig Ritchie, who had a terrific midfield tussle with Skye’s Archie Millar, Iain Robinson’s turn and shot from a central position a minute before the break gave Newtonmore a 1-0 home win over Skye.

Newtonmore go fifth, above Skye on goal difference, as both sides reach the midway point of their league season.

In the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup quarter-finals, Kilmallie beat Inveraray 2-1. Ben MacKinnon and Calum MacDougall got their goals before Allan MacDonald’s late counter.

Inverness defeated Kilmory 4-0 in their tie. Steven Bellshaw scored twice, either side of efforts from Charlie MacDonald and Ewen Campbell.

Fort William narrowed the gap on Mowi National Division leaders Beauly to six points with two games in hand after beating Bute 2-0. Archie MacKinnon and co-manager Alan Knox both scored in the second half.

Alan Knox said: “We were without 10 players from last week’s 15-man MacTavish Cup final squad and I was our only substitute.

“It was a case of everyone rolling up their sleeves to get the job done. It was a scrappy game but puts us in a better position in the league and it’s good to bounce back after successive defeats against Beauly and Kingussie.”

Claire Delaney scored twice as Lochaber beat Glenurquhart 4-1 in the WCA Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup quarter-finals. Rebecca Masson and Leah Maxtone got the others.