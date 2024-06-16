Shinty: Half-time pep talk inspires Kinlochshiel while Caberfeidh defeat Lochaber 10-5 in remarkable encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Half-time pep talk inspires Kinlochshiel while Caberfeidh defeat Lochaber 10-5 in remarkable encounter

Shiel came from behind to defeat their fellow Mowi Premiership title challengers.

By Alasdair Bruce
Keith MacRae was on target for Kinlochshiel against Lovat. Image: Neil Paterson.
Keith MacRae was on target for Kinlochshiel against Lovat. Image: Neil Paterson.

A rousing half-time team talk sparked Kinlochshiel into life as they came from behind to beat fellow Mowi Premiership title challengers Lovat 3-1 at Rèaraig.

Shiel started well but understrength Lovat, minus Marc MacLachlan, Lewis Tawse, Duncan Davidson, Joe Embleton, Calum MacAulay and Callum Cruden, took the lead, when skipper Graeme MacMillan played a neat pass to his brother Cameron MacMillan on the left, outside the D, and he found time to tee the ball up before finishing well.

Cammy MacMillan gets the early goal for Lovat. Image: Neil Paterson. 

Keith MacRae levelled soon after the restart, turning home Finlay MacRae’s low cross from the right at the back post.

John MacRae’s sweet strike put the hosts ahead following Jordan Fraser’s free-hit before Lovat’s Martin Mainland was sent off for a second booking.

Archie MacRae sealed victory with a great individual effort late on, winning possession before getting by Drew Howie to score.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “We woke up at half-time. We were second to everything in the first half, so the boys got a bit of a roasting at the interval and they came out a different team completely, playing some good shinty.

“I think we deserved it, but Lovat were always dangerous on the counter-attack.

“We had a strong squad today, probably our strongest this season, and we have a league derby with Skye on Saturday before a crucial Macaulay tie at Kingussie at the end of the month.”

Lovat keeper Stuart Macdonald made a number of saves during the game. Image: Neil Paterson.

Fifteen-goal game at Castle Leod

Caberfeidh go second in shinty’s top-flight after defeating Lochaber 10-5 in a remarkable encounter at Castle Leod.

There were always likely to be goals when the division’s top two scoring sides clashed and Craig Morrison netted six times for Cabers with Kevin Bartlett grabbing a hat-trick, one a penalty, while Gavin MacLaughlan got the other.

Lochaber’s Ben Delaney scored four times, including a penalty, and Shaun Nicolson was also on target.

Caberfeidh have now won their last three games, scoring 22 goals in the process, and manager Garry Reid said: “We’re certainly scoring goals for fun at the moment and we played some of our best shinty of the season in that opening 25 minutes when our forwards were just electric.

“Buckshee back Blair Morrison was also outstanding as we dominated the majority of the game, and I also must commend our two young wing backs, Kian MacLeod and Kenzie Taylor.

“Kian made his first start for the senior side and was excellent against Shaun Nicolson while young Kenzie Taylor has fair taken to Premiership shinty, playing well against the ever-dangerous Stuart Callison.”

Following good run from Craig Ritchie, who had a terrific midfield tussle with Skye’s Archie Millar, Iain Robinson’s turn and shot from a central position a minute before the break gave Newtonmore a 1-0 home win over Skye.

Newtonmore go fifth, above Skye on goal difference, as both sides reach the midway point of their league season.

In the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup quarter-finals, Kilmallie beat Inveraray 2-1. Ben MacKinnon and Calum MacDougall got their goals before Allan MacDonald’s late counter.

Inverness defeated Kilmory 4-0 in their tie. Steven Bellshaw scored twice, either side of efforts from Charlie MacDonald and Ewen Campbell.

Fort William narrowed the gap on Mowi National Division leaders Beauly to six points with two games in hand after beating Bute 2-0. Archie MacKinnon and co-manager Alan Knox both scored in the second half.

Alan Knox said: “We were without 10 players from last week’s 15-man MacTavish Cup final squad and I was our only substitute.

“It was a case of everyone rolling up their sleeves to get the job done. It was a scrappy game but puts us in a better position in the league and it’s good to bounce back after successive defeats against Beauly and Kingussie.”

Claire Delaney scored twice as Lochaber beat Glenurquhart 4-1 in the WCA Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup quarter-finals. Rebecca Masson and Leah Maxtone got the others.

