A9 ‘partially blocked’ after two-car crash as drivers warned of delays

Part of the A9 is ‘blocked’ due to a two-car crash near Daviot.

Police were called to the B851 junction at around 2pm this afternoon.

It’s currently unknown if anyone was injured.

Traffic Scotland say the road is “restricted in both directions due to a multi-vehicle collision.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A9 at Daviot is partially blocked in both directions due to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles near to the B851 junction.

“Emergency services were called to the scene around 2pm on Tuesday, 18 June.

“Delays are to be expected.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

