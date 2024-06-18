Duk’s agent warns the striker wants to leave Aberdeen this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Duk’s agent warns the striker wants to leave Aberdeen this summer

Duk's agent claims "we're grateful to Aberdeen, but they'll have to be flexible" and sell the attacker during the summer transfer window.

By Sean Wallace
Duk celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Duk celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

Aberdeen striker Duk will have to leave Pittodrie this summer, his agent has warned.

Duk’s agent Carlos Oliveira says clubs are interested in signing the 24-year-old during the current transfer window.

Oliveira claims Aberdeen “passed up excellent offers” for the Cape Verde international last summer and in the January 2024 window.

Duk is contracted to Pittodrie until summer 2025 and Oliveira insists the striker wants a move this summer so that the Dons can cash in on him.

He insists Duk is “grateful” to Aberdeen for giving him a platform to shine and does not want the club to miss out on a transfer fee.

The striker can sign a pre-contract in January to leave for free next summer.

Former club Benfica are thought to be due 50% of any transfer fee the Dons receive for Duk.

Duk scooped the Aberdeen’s Player of the Year award in his debut season when he scored 18 goals in all competitions.

However, he failed to recreate that form in the recently-completed campaign and scored just seven times.

Oliveira insists the drop in goals is not Duk’s fault, but down to being played out of position.

Aberdeen's Duk celebrates scoring
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS.

Talking to Football Scotland, Oliveira said: “Is there transfer interest in Duk right now?

“Yes, a lot since the end of the first season.

“This January, despite being a bad season, it wasn’t Duk’s fault.

“Who scores 18 goals playing in his position upfront, then this season they put him on the wings?

“He’ll have to leave this summer.”

Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Call for Aberdeen to be ‘flexible’

In January, Swiss club Young Boys reportedly had a bid of 2.5million euros for Duk rejected by Aberdeen.

Duk was the subject of interest from Italian clubs Udinese and Salernitana last summer.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.

Oliveira said: “Aberdeen will have to realise that they passed up excellent offers in the summer of 2023 and January 2024.

“Duk will have one more year on his contract and in January 2025 he can sign as a free player.

“We don’t want to do that – we’re grateful to Aberdeen, but they’ll have to be flexible.

“It wasn’t just Young Boys. Several teams wanted Duk, but Aberdeen rejected everything.”

