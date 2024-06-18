Duk’s agent warns the striker wants to leave Aberdeen this summer

Aberdeen striker Duk will have to leave Pittodrie this summer, his agent has warned.

Duk’s agent Carlos Oliveira says clubs are interested in signing the 24-year-old during the current transfer window.

Oliveira claims Aberdeen “passed up excellent offers” for the Cape Verde international last summer and in the January 2024 window.

Duk is contracted to Pittodrie until summer 2025 and Oliveira insists the striker wants a move this summer so that the Dons can cash in on him.

He insists Duk is “grateful” to Aberdeen for giving him a platform to shine and does not want the club to miss out on a transfer fee.

The striker can sign a pre-contract in January to leave for free next summer.

Former club Benfica are thought to be due 50% of any transfer fee the Dons receive for Duk.

Duk scooped the Aberdeen’s Player of the Year award in his debut season when he scored 18 goals in all competitions.

However, he failed to recreate that form in the recently-completed campaign and scored just seven times.

Oliveira insists the drop in goals is not Duk’s fault, but down to being played out of position.

Talking to Football Scotland, Oliveira said: “Is there transfer interest in Duk right now?

“Yes, a lot since the end of the first season.

“This January, despite being a bad season, it wasn’t Duk’s fault.

“Who scores 18 goals playing in his position upfront, then this season they put him on the wings?

“He’ll have to leave this summer.”

Call for Aberdeen to be ‘flexible’

In January, Swiss club Young Boys reportedly had a bid of 2.5million euros for Duk rejected by Aberdeen.

Duk was the subject of interest from Italian clubs Udinese and Salernitana last summer.

Oliveira said: “Aberdeen will have to realise that they passed up excellent offers in the summer of 2023 and January 2024.

“Duk will have one more year on his contract and in January 2025 he can sign as a free player.

“We don’t want to do that – we’re grateful to Aberdeen, but they’ll have to be flexible.

“It wasn’t just Young Boys. Several teams wanted Duk, but Aberdeen rejected everything.”