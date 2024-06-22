Part of A9 Inverness to Perth road blocked due to collision near Highland capital

Part of the A9 northbound near Inverness has been blocked due to a vehicle collision on the route between the Highland capital and Perth.

The incident happened at around 6.20pm this evening near Daviot, which is located around six miles to the south of Inverness, on the main route between the Highlands and central Scotland.

Two fire engines – both from Inverness – attended the scene after getting a call at 6.24pm, with a spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service saying that they “made the scene safe”.

They left 20 minutes later at 6.44pm.

‘Use alternative routes where possible’

Posting on Twitter, Traffic Scotland said: “A9 Daviot – northbound is currently blocked due to a vehicle collision. Please approach with care and use alternative routes where possible.”

There are plans to dual the route between the two cities, which would see 80 miles of single carriageway doubled, however, this is not expected to be completed for another 11 years at the latest.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have both been contacted for more information.