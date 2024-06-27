Caravan crashes through A87 fence after ‘toppling due to high winds’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caravan crashes through A87 fence after ‘toppling due to high winds’

The road has now been closed to allow for vehicle recovery.

By Ena Saracevic
The collision happened on the A87. Image: Taylor Smith
The collision happened on the A87. Image: Taylor Smith

A caravan has careered off the A87 and crashed into a fence after ‘high winds’.

The road is closed near Sconser, Skye, following the incident at around 2pm today.

Photos posted on social media show the caravan lying at an angle.

Police were called to the scene at around 2.20pm and have now said that there were no reports of injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20pm on Thursday, 27 June, 2024 we were called to reports of a vehicle towing a caravan having toppled due to high winds on the A87 near Sconser.

“Emergency services attended. There were no reports of injuries.

“The road is closed to allow for vehicle recovery.”

The crash happened near Sconser. Image: Traffic Scotland

An eyewitness told The Press and Journal it appeared as though the driver of the car towing the caravan lost control.

They said: “Looks like the car went sideways or possibly jack-knifed the caravan pushing the front of the car into the granite cliffs.

“In the process the caravan detached and rolled over off the road into a crofters fence.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation