Caravan crashes through A87 fence after ‘toppling due to high winds’

A caravan has careered off the A87 and crashed into a fence after ‘high winds’.

The road is closed near Sconser, Skye, following the incident at around 2pm today.

Photos posted on social media show the caravan lying at an angle.

Police were called to the scene at around 2.20pm and have now said that there were no reports of injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20pm on Thursday, 27 June, 2024 we were called to reports of a vehicle towing a caravan having toppled due to high winds on the A87 near Sconser.

“Emergency services attended. There were no reports of injuries.

“The road is closed to allow for vehicle recovery.”

An eyewitness told The Press and Journal it appeared as though the driver of the car towing the caravan lost control.

They said: “Looks like the car went sideways or possibly jack-knifed the caravan pushing the front of the car into the granite cliffs.

“In the process the caravan detached and rolled over off the road into a crofters fence.”

