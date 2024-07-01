‘Disgust’ over Jimmy Savile impersonator at Glencoe home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Disgust’ over Jimmy Savile impersonator at Glencoe home

A viral video shows a man dressed as the disgraced TV presenter.

By Alberto Lejarraga

A viral video where a man dressed as Jimmy Savile impersonates the paedophile TV presenter in his former Glencoe home has sparked outrage.

Hundreds of thousands of people have viewed the clip, shared on Instagram by a hillwalking influencer known only as arcticscrambler on June 26.

The video shows the man behind the account, whose identity is unclear, exploring the “creepy” abandoned Glencoe home.

Once inside he then screams “Jimmy,” after which a second man dressed as Savile jumps out to scare him.

The video has more than 50,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.

Man dressed up as Savile

The second man wears a shiny tracksuit, tinted sunglasses and blonde wig while pretending to smoke a cigar – all synonymous with Savile at the height of his fame.

The Top of the Pops and Jim’ll Fix It presenter was outed as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders after his death aged 84 in 2011.

The disgraced broadcaster lived in Allt-na-Reigh cottage, on the A82, from 1998 until he died.

Jimmy Savile lived in the Glencoe cottage from 1998 until his death. Image: Netflix
The prankster dressed as Jimmy Saville. Image: Articscrambler/ Instagram

It’s believed up to 20 of his victims were abused at the house, which is set to be demolished after years of vandalism and failed redevelopment plans.

Councillors approved the demolition of the property, dubbed “a stain on Scotland’s most outstanding landscape”, last week.

The vandalised Glencoe house that was owned by sexual predator Jimmy Savile.
The vandalised Glencoe house that was owned by sexual predator Jimmy Savile. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Jimmy Savile's house in Glen Coe.
The Glencoe cottage previously owned by the disgraced celebrity was bought by the director of Green’s grocery chain Harris Aslam in 2021. Image: Lauren Watt.

Current owner Harris Aslam plans to build a new house to honour the legacy of mountaineer Hamish MacInnes.

MacInnes created the ‘Pterodactyl’ ice-axe and the eponymous MacInnes stretcher, used by mountain rescue teams worldwide.

Jimmy Savile video labeled ‘disgusting’

The video has sparked outrage among local representatives.

Highland councillor Angus MacDonald grew up in the Glencoe area.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he described the video as “disgusting.”

He said: “This is disgusting, a poor taste stunt from one of Glencoe’s darkest periods.

“The sooner the building is demolished the happier people in the area will be.”

Highland Council has been approached for comment.

The Glencoe and Glen Etive Community Council has also been contacted for a statement.

Owner Harris Aslam has also been contacted.

