‘Disgust’ over Jimmy Savile impersonator at Glencoe home

A viral video where a man dressed as Jimmy Savile impersonates the paedophile TV presenter in his former Glencoe home has sparked outrage.

Hundreds of thousands of people have viewed the clip, shared on Instagram by a hillwalking influencer known only as arcticscrambler on June 26.

The video shows the man behind the account, whose identity is unclear, exploring the “creepy” abandoned Glencoe home.

Once inside he then screams “Jimmy,” after which a second man dressed as Savile jumps out to scare him.

The video has more than 50,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.

Man dressed up as Savile

The second man wears a shiny tracksuit, tinted sunglasses and blonde wig while pretending to smoke a cigar – all synonymous with Savile at the height of his fame.

The Top of the Pops and Jim’ll Fix It presenter was outed as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders after his death aged 84 in 2011.

The disgraced broadcaster lived in Allt-na-Reigh cottage, on the A82, from 1998 until he died.

It’s believed up to 20 of his victims were abused at the house, which is set to be demolished after years of vandalism and failed redevelopment plans.

Councillors approved the demolition of the property, dubbed “a stain on Scotland’s most outstanding landscape”, last week.

Current owner Harris Aslam plans to build a new house to honour the legacy of mountaineer Hamish MacInnes.

MacInnes created the ‘Pterodactyl’ ice-axe and the eponymous MacInnes stretcher, used by mountain rescue teams worldwide.

Jimmy Savile video labeled ‘disgusting’

The video has sparked outrage among local representatives.

Highland councillor Angus MacDonald grew up in the Glencoe area.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he described the video as “disgusting.”

He said: “This is disgusting, a poor taste stunt from one of Glencoe’s darkest periods.

“The sooner the building is demolished the happier people in the area will be.”

Highland Council has been approached for comment.

The Glencoe and Glen Etive Community Council has also been contacted for a statement.

Owner Harris Aslam has also been contacted.