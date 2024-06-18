Jimmy Savile’s Highland cottage FINALLY given go ahead for demolition after three-year battle

Demolition of the Glencoe cottage, once belonging to disgraced broadcaster Jimmy Savile, has finally been approved by councillors.

The property, which sits along the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road, has been a subject of intense debate and controversy since abuse allegations came to light after Savile’s death.

Savile lived in the remote cottage from 1998 until 2011, and it is believed he abused up to 20 victims inside.

Since then, the cottage has been attacked numerous times, with the once-white walls now covered with graffiti.

It was bought back in 2021 by business mogul Harris Aslam, director of Green’s grocery chain.

Now, councillors have approved the demolition at a meeting of the South Planning Applications Committee on Tuesday.

It means Mr Aslam will finally be able to build his long-awaited Hamish House, which has been more than three years in the making.

It is unknown when demolition will actually take place, however, Mr Aslam has three years to begin the work as outlined by council planners.

Jimmy Savile house approved for demolition

The cottage has been previously described as “a stain on Scotland’s most outstanding landscape”.

Mr Aslam plans to demolish the cottage a build a new dwelling which would honour the legacy of mountaineer Hamish MacInnes – called Hamish House.

Hamish MacInnes created the ‘Pterodactyl’ ice-axe and the eponymous MacInnes stretcher, used by mountain rescue teams worldwide.

He previously lodged plans for the new building in 2021 but his ambitious plans were criticised by the National Trust for Scotland, who argued Hamish House did not fit in with the surrounding landscape.

After years of back and forth Mr Aslam along with Jon Frullani Architects redesigned building, which was deemed acceptable.

Earlier this month council planners recommended Savile cottage for demolition to make way for Hamish House.