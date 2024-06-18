Jimmy Savile’s Highland cottage FINALLY given go ahead for demolition after three-year battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Jimmy Savile’s Highland cottage FINALLY given go ahead for demolition after three-year battle

New owner Harris Aslam plans to construct a new property in tribute to Scottish mountaineer Hamish MacInnes.

By Ross Hempseed
Jimmy Savile's former cottage along the A82 road. Image: Anthony MacMillan Photography
Jimmy Savile's former cottage along the A82 road. Image: Anthony MacMillan Photography

Demolition of the Glencoe cottage, once belonging to disgraced broadcaster Jimmy Savile, has finally been approved by councillors.

The property, which sits along the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road, has been a subject of intense debate and controversy since abuse allegations came to light after Savile’s death.

Savile lived in the remote cottage from 1998 until 2011, and it is believed he abused up to 20 victims inside.

Since then, the cottage has been attacked numerous times, with the once-white walls now covered with graffiti.

Jimmy Savile house in Glencoe.
Jimmy Savile’s house in Glencoe. Image: PA Wire.

It was bought back in 2021 by business mogul Harris Aslam, director of Green’s grocery chain.

Now, councillors have approved the demolition at a meeting of the South Planning Applications Committee on Tuesday.

It means Mr Aslam will finally be able to build his long-awaited Hamish House, which has been more than three years in the making.

It is unknown when demolition will actually take place, however, Mr Aslam has three years to begin the work as outlined by council planners.

Jimmy Savile house approved for demolition

The cottage has been previously described as “a stain on Scotland’s most outstanding landscape”.

Mr Aslam plans to demolish the cottage a build a new dwelling which would honour the legacy of mountaineer Hamish MacInnes – called Hamish House.

Hamish MacInnes created the ‘Pterodactyl’ ice-axe and the eponymous MacInnes stretcher, used by mountain rescue teams worldwide.

Digital rendering of Hamish House.
New design for Hamish House in Glencoe. Image: Highland Council.

He previously lodged plans for the new building in 2021 but his ambitious plans were criticised by the National Trust for Scotland, who argued Hamish House did not fit in with the surrounding landscape.

After years of back and forth Mr Aslam along with Jon Frullani Architects redesigned building, which was deemed acceptable.

Earlier this month council planners recommended Savile cottage for demolition to make way for Hamish House.

More from Highlands & Islands

Three injured in crash near Fort William. Breaking news image.
A9 'partially blocked' after two-car crash as drivers warned of delays
Murray Jamieson of Tain
Son's tribute to beloved dad and Tain maths teacher Murray Jamieson
Crowds waving as they enjoy live music from the Belladrum festival main stage in the distance.
Hunt for local artist to open main stage at Belladrum 2024
Young couple standing in front of Springfield Property sign near the new Drumnadrochit homes on the market
Highland homes hit the market after Scottish Government overturns council's decision to reject development
Callum Paterson, estate manager at Balnagown Estate
Balnagown Estate: Mohamed Al Fayed's family continuing tycoon's work on Highland property nearly a…
Ben Nevis barber Neill MacNeil
Ben Nevis Barber back in business and 'living his best life'
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – domestic abusers and a firearms find
LOOKING OVER ACHNAHAIRD BAY- AN INLET ON ENARD BAY, WITH A VIEW TO THE MOUNTAINS OF THE INVERPOLLY NATURE RESERVE (INCLUDING STAC POLLY AND CUL BEAG) BEYOND, ON THE WEST COAST OF ROSS AND CROMARTY
Woman rescued after falling at Wester Ross beauty spot
Search and rescue helicopter 948
Woman, 70, rescued from Outer Hebrides cliff after being hit by rocks while climbing
Flooding at Hazlehead Park
Flood alerts issued for north-east as heavy rain hits region

Conversation