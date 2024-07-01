‘No fries’ at Elgin KFC as takeaway runs out of long list of ingredients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘No fries’ at Elgin KFC as takeaway runs out of long list of ingredients

The restaurant is rated 1.5 stars on TripAdvisor.

By Ena Saracevic
Elgin's KFC
People have took to social media to complain about Elgin's KFC.

A poster at Elgin’s KFC today told customers they were ‘unable’ to buy fries from the fast food giant.

The notice, taped to the Linkwood Place restaurant’s drive-thru, has led people on social media to speculate about why the branch is having shortages.

The sign read: “Due to a maintenance issue we are unable to provide fries with meals today.

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

The poster also said the fast food restaurant is short of lettuce, tomato, beans, corn, coleslaw and rice.

Their drinks offer was also limited; with the branch having shortages of bottled water, milk, Pepsi Max and Tango.

Poster at KFC explaining all ingredients they are out of
The poster was seen on the drive-thru today.

The restaurant has 1.5 stars on TripAdvisor where one review reads: “I don’t mind the food personally but the premises is filthy, there is litter everywhere outside and it’s disgusting to see.”

In a recent Planning Ahead, the P&J shared the announced plans for work at the Linkwood Place restaurant. KFC plan to carry out an extension of the drive-thru lane, external cladding and new signage.

Many customers took to Facebook to share their thoughts about the new extension, with one customer dubbing the restaurant as “the worst KFC in Scotland”.

Some customers ‘surprised’ restaurant remains open

Niall Clark said: “KFC should be more concerned about the current state of the establishment. It appears to have experienced a series of ineffective management decisions.

“The waste bins are consistently overflowing, and the tables are not properly cleaned. Furthermore, the toilets are in an unhygienic condition.

“I am surprised that it remains open given the lack of customers.”

Many customers also expressed outrage on social media regarding the opening hours.

Elgin KFC and a poster saying which ingredients they have ran out of today.
The restaurant said they had a lack of ingredients as a result of facing maintenance issues.

Elgin KFC open 5 days a week

Elgin’s KFC is the only branch in Scotland who are not open for seven days a week.  Instead, they are closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Alan Skells commented: “Elgin branch is never open when you want a KFC. We have given up now it’s a shame as we love them!”

A KFC spokesperson said: “Our Elgin restaurant is currently open Friday – Tuesday from 11am-9pm every week.

“We love serving our loyal fans in the local area and we always take their feedback on board so our team are looking into what we can do.

“Before you visit, make sure you check out our latest opening times at:

https://www.kfc.co.uk/kfc-near-me

.”

Conversation