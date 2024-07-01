‘No fries’ at Elgin KFC as takeaway runs out of long list of ingredients

A poster at Elgin’s KFC today told customers they were ‘unable’ to buy fries from the fast food giant.

The notice, taped to the Linkwood Place restaurant’s drive-thru, has led people on social media to speculate about why the branch is having shortages.

The sign read: “Due to a maintenance issue we are unable to provide fries with meals today.

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

The poster also said the fast food restaurant is short of lettuce, tomato, beans, corn, coleslaw and rice.

Their drinks offer was also limited; with the branch having shortages of bottled water, milk, Pepsi Max and Tango.

The restaurant has 1.5 stars on TripAdvisor where one review reads: “I don’t mind the food personally but the premises is filthy, there is litter everywhere outside and it’s disgusting to see.”

In a recent Planning Ahead, the P&J shared the announced plans for work at the Linkwood Place restaurant. KFC plan to carry out an extension of the drive-thru lane, external cladding and new signage.

Many customers took to Facebook to share their thoughts about the new extension, with one customer dubbing the restaurant as “the worst KFC in Scotland”.

Some customers ‘surprised’ restaurant remains open

Niall Clark said: “KFC should be more concerned about the current state of the establishment. It appears to have experienced a series of ineffective management decisions.

“The waste bins are consistently overflowing, and the tables are not properly cleaned. Furthermore, the toilets are in an unhygienic condition.

“I am surprised that it remains open given the lack of customers.”

Many customers also expressed outrage on social media regarding the opening hours.

Elgin KFC open 5 days a week

Elgin’s KFC is the only branch in Scotland who are not open for seven days a week. Instead, they are closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Alan Skells commented: “Elgin branch is never open when you want a KFC. We have given up now it’s a shame as we love them!”

A KFC spokesperson said: “Our Elgin restaurant is currently open Friday – Tuesday from 11am-9pm every week.

“We love serving our loyal fans in the local area and we always take their feedback on board so our team are looking into what we can do.

“Before you visit, make sure you check out our latest opening times at:

https://www.kfc.co.uk/kfc-near-me

.”